Wood River Soccer

Senior captain Conrad Foster wins a ball against Caldwell on Aug. 19.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River High School boys soccer team kicked off their 2023 campaign on Saturday with an exciting win against reigning state champion Caldwell followed by a tough tie against Hillcrest on Monday.

Last season, Caldwell boys soccer started their regular season with a 3-2 win against Wood River. Then, in the postseason, they defeated Wood River again to knock them out of the state playoffs en route to winning the 4A state championship. As such, the Wolverines were raring for a chance to strike back.

“We came out very, very excited to play,” head coach Greg Gvozdas said. “Then we scored in the ninth minute and that really set the tone for us early.”

Wood River coach Greg Gvozdas won his first game in charge, beating Caldwell 4-2.
Wood River senior Esteban Murillo hurdles a Caldwell defender.
Wood River won 4-2 with their new coaching staff.

