The Wood River High School boys soccer team kicked off their 2023 campaign on Saturday with an exciting win against reigning state champion Caldwell followed by a tough tie against Hillcrest on Monday.
Last season, Caldwell boys soccer started their regular season with a 3-2 win against Wood River. Then, in the postseason, they defeated Wood River again to knock them out of the state playoffs en route to winning the 4A state championship. As such, the Wolverines were raring for a chance to strike back.
“We came out very, very excited to play,” head coach Greg Gvozdas said. “Then we scored in the ninth minute and that really set the tone for us early.”
The team’s first goal came from senior Esteban Murillo. Just ten minutes later, the Wolverines doubled their lead with another goal from sophomore Reidar Slotten. Both goals came off assists by senior Satya Redman. Slotten got in on the action with a solo goal just five minutes later to push the lead to 3-0.
After a goal and successful penalty, Wood River was leading the Cougars 3-2 at halftime. Even with the lead, Gvozdas put it into perspective for his squad.
“The message at halftime was a reminder that we’re playing the defending state champs,” Gvozdas said. “They’re not going to roll over.”
The team answered the call and their defense didn’t concede a goal in the second half.
“I felt we got a little stretched in the second half because Caldwell is a very good team,” Gvozdas said. “But I really am proud of the (defenders) for their effort as they played pretty much the whole game, both halves.”
The Wolverines capped off the game with a goal by Redman off an assist by sophomore Alberto Romo to make the final score 4-2.
Despite their recent history against Caldwell, Gvozdas had a forward looking view after the victory.
“It’s a great win in August, but our goal has always been to win in October,” Gvozdas. “So we still got to go back to the drawing board, fix some things that didn’t work well and get ready for Hillcrest, because that’s not going to be an easy contest. But we’re really happy to beat Caldwell today, for sure.”
Just as Gvozdas had predicted, Wood River’s matchup against Hillcrest was a tough one. In their match on Monday, the squads tied 1-1.
Neither team scored in the first half of the game. A handful of shots were made by both teams, but, overall, it was a possession game with the squads trying to get a run going.
The second half appeared to tell the same tale, as Wood River kept trying for goals early but failing to convert on their shots or crosses. In 53 minutes, the Wolverines managed to shoot at goal four times.
It wasn’t until the 70-minute mark that Wood River scored a goal. The score came off a speedy low cross from sophomore Jackson Wallace to Slotten, who poked the ball mid-air into the back of the net.
However, Hillcrest kept fighting and after getting a free kick late, they quickly lobbed a ball nearly half the length of the field into a header for goal.
“We have to be careful with our fouls,” Gvozdas said. “Giving up late free kicks just gives them a chance and when they have one, two guys that are pretty tall, that comes back to bite us.”
After this match, Gvozdas recognized the growth left to be made by his team.
“We just need to put a little more urgency,” Gvozdas said. “We have to start to recognize that everyone’s going to give us their best shot and if we were ready for that (this game)...I think we need to remember that it is not an easy road to get to state in October. It’s August, we’ve had one successful game, and we have to make sure that every time we show up, we show up to put our best foot forward.”
The Wolverines return to action this Wednesday, Aug. 23 at home against Burley at 6 p.m. ￼
