Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 4:23 pm
There's nothing like a good defensive effort to cure any ills.
Or a great defensive effort.
The Wood River boys' basketball team snapped its two-game skid with an impressive 41-30 victory over Great Basin 7 Conference opponent Minico on Jan. 17.
It is the fewest points the Wolverines have allowed all season.
"Thrilled for our students," head coach Juan Martinez said. "We had another great crowd tonight. I'm so glad we were able to pull this one off for our fans and support. Thrilled for our players. We talk with our seniors about collecting signature wins throughout the year and this is certainly a signature win."
The visiting Spartans were without three-time all-conference guard Brevin Trenkle.
"We wanted to force Minico into playing a more finesse game then they are accustomed to," Martinez said. "We came out in a 2-3 zone, which we haven't played since the Mountain Home game, December 13th (a 64-53 win). We were seeing positive results in the first half and led 18-17 at halftime.
"Credit to our guys for staying confident in the game plan and executing like the studs they are."
The Wolverines took that one-point halftime lead and stretched it to a seven-point advantage through three quarters, holding Minico to six points.
Junior point guard Cooper Fife had eight of Wood River's 12 points during those eight minutes.
Minico entered the contest atop the conference standings.
It's going to be an interesting final three-plus weeks of the regular season.
Jerome now leads at 4-2, while the Spartans, Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, and Mountain Home are all 3-2. Wood River sits at 2-4 and Burley at 1-5.
"Our guys accept the challenges that are in front of them," Martinez said. "Most of these kids take a heavy course load filled with Advanced Placement classes. Perseverance is a habit we preach.
"After two tough losses last week, we were able to work together successfully and beat the top team in the conference. This was the best team win of our season, and most definitely the best win of my young career."
The Wolverines, who had lost conference contests to Canyon Ridge and Jerome last week, welcome Twin Falls at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Fife led the winners with 15 points. Junior Gage Wilson buried a trio of treys for nine points and Korbin Heitzman chipped in with seven.
Senior Mosi Slotten hauled in nine rebounds. Fife grabbed eight, and Heitzman seven.
Six-foot-4 senior center JT Garza led Minico with 10 points.
