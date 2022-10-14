It was a heck of a start.
It just wasn't the one the Wood River football team had envisioned.
Or wanted.
The Wolverines fumbled the opening kickoff and faced a first down on their 5-yard line.
The first snap went over the head of senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft, and he stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
That gave host Gooding a 2-0 lead after that single in the bottom of the first.
That was the highlight for the hosts on Keller Field.
42-2 and Wood River is heading to the 3A playoffs from the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference.
"A big focus on this game this week was, 'Guys, something is going to go wrong in this game. Don't get frustrated,'" head coach Shane Carden said. "Sure enough. I told the guys after the game that's the worst I've ever started in a game. It's the worst we've ever started.
"That is the epitome of this group. That was the worst and then the best right after that. Every single play."
The Wolverines answered with 21 straight points on their next three possessions.
"It was good to get that momentum going," senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft said. "That's something that we can get caught up in, after a play like that, kinda fall back and get tight.
"We made those plays after we screwed up in that first little bit. It was good to start relaxing and doing what we can do."
Grafft led the visitors on an eight-play, 44-yard drive in 3:02 that ended when he found junior running back Caleb Hothem from 6-yards out.
Junior Conrad Foster made the first of his six PATs and it was 7-2.
The next drive went 46 yards in two rushes by senior Jack Herlinger. The first went for three yards and the second for 43 yards and paydirt less than three minutes after the first score.
"It was a terrible start and that was probably the worst thing that could have happened," Herlinger said. "But, this group, we have everything we need. We put that in the back of our minds, threw it out the door and we just got to work.
"In the past if we started bad, we would just stay down. We keep digging ourselves deeper. This year, I feel like this group knows that it doesn't matter how you start, it's how you finish."
It was 21-2 with 1:41 left in the first quarter when Grafft found senior receiver Zack Dilworth on a 28-yard post pattern.
"We knew what was going to be there, what was going to be open," said Dilworth, who finished with three touchdown receptions. "They leave the post wide open, and it was there for me. We ran the ball down their throat."
Wood River had 156 yards on the ground on 29 carries, averaging 5.38 yards per attempt.
Gooding, on the other hand, couldn't do anything offensively from the second through the eighth innings.
The Senators 58 yards of offense on 48 snaps.
They lost 11 yards on three bad snaps and quarterback Braden Martin was sacked five times for minus-42 yards.
Their last three completions totaled 75 yards in the bottom of the ninth.
"Coach was telling us we just had to communicate more," senior lineman Micah Shupe said. "Our defense is really kick-ass. When we come together, it's a great defense."
The Wolverines did not score on their last four possessions of the first half.
"Carden said (at halftime) if we give up it's gonna come back to bite us in the ass," Shupe said.
That didn't happen.
At all.
Not even close.
Gooding had a decent drive going to start the second half, but it was halted at midfield by an Anton Holter interception.
That's all Grafft would need.
He dropped a dime to Holter on fourth-and-13 from the 42 for 32 yards and found Dilworth from 9-yards out two plays later.
28-2.
Sophomore Eli Edwards picked off a Martin pass two plays later and Wood River had the ball at the 15.
Grafft found Dilworth for 5 yards on the last play of the third quarter and for a 21-yard touchdown to the post on the first play of the fourth quarter.
35-2.
Herlinger did more damage the next time the Wolverines got the ball as he went 46-yards on second down to score for the second time, this with 7:58 left in the game.
42-2.
Wood River has a bye next week and awaits its first-round playoff opponent on the road.
"The biggest thing for us is getting these guys who are banged up back," Carden said. "Two of our starters, we didn't know if they were going to go tonight. They came in Wednesday, and it was, 'I think they're good.' Thursday they were OK, and they played.
"Our left tackle still isn't back. We have another D-lineman who isn't here."
The Wolverines secured the third playoff spot in District 4 behind Buhl and Kimberly. It's their first trip to the postseason since 2016.
The top five seeds will be the five district champions. Three of them heading into the final week of the season are Buhl, Homedale, and Snake River. The top two teams in the other two conferences play each other next week.
The top two of those five will receive first-round byes via the MaxPreps rankings.
Teams 6-14 will be seeded by those ratings.
The six first-round winners will be reseeded according to MaxPreps ratings.
Wood River, more than likely, will be the No. 14 seed and will visit No. 3.
"I don't care about the record," Carden said. "Our goal was to make the playoffs and we did."
WOOD RIVER 42, GOODING 2
Wood River 21 0 7 14—42
Gooding 2 0 0 0— 2
G: Safety, Grafft stepped out of end zone, 11:47
WR: Hothem 6 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 7:10
WR: Herlinger 43 run (Foster kick), 4:26
WR: Dilworth 28 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 1:41
WR: Dilworth 9 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 2:26
WR: Dilworth 21 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 11:55
WR: Herlinger 46 run (Foster kick), 7:48
RUSHING: Wood River, Herlinger 8-120, Hothem 13-47, Hunter 2-4, Edwards 2-2, Team 1-(-5), Grafft 3-(-12). Gooding, Olsen 12-48, Greeley 6-9, Malcolm 1-5, Thiemann 1-2, #88 1-(-2), Gilbert 1-(-3), Team 3-(-11), martin 7-(-33).
PASSING: Wood River, Grafft 8-16-0-4, 123 yards. Gooding, Martin 10-19-2-0, 116 yards
RECEIVING: Wood River, Dilworth 5-74, Holter 1-32, Hunter 1-11, Hothem 1-5. Gooding, Patterson 4-73, Morris 3-41, Thiemann 1-5, #88 2-(-3).
FIRST DOWNS: Wood River 8. Gooding: 5.
PENALTIES: Wood River 9-90. Gooding 5-45.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In