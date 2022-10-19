Just short of 600 miles and nine hours.

That’s the route the Wood River boys soccer team will take for a rematch in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.

“I think we’re excited for what’s coming up next,” senior midfielder Juan Ortiz said. “We’re dedicated and ready. We’ll work on some little stuff here and there.”

22-10-07-wood-river-soccer-boys-2-roland-12.jpg

Wood River coaches Kevin Stilling, and Matt Phillips (white hat) talk to the team during the Wolverines’ 2-0 win on Oct. 4. Wood River plays Caldwell at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.
22-10-07-wood-river-soccer-boys-2-roland-16.jpg

Wood River freshman Reider Slotten goes through three Canyon Ridge defenders during the Wolverines’ 2-0 win on Oct. 4. Wood River plays Caldwell at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.
22-10-07-wood-river-soccer-boys-2-roland-7.jpg

Wood River senior Gunnar Kimball and junior Brandon Marroquin go for the ball against Canyon Ridge defenders during the Wolverines’ 2-0 win on Oct. 4. Wood River plays Caldwell at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.

