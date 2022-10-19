Wood River senior Gunnar Kimball and junior Brandon Marroquin go for the ball against Canyon Ridge defenders during the Wolverines’ 2-0 win on Oct. 4. Wood River plays Caldwell at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.
Wood River coaches Kevin Stilling, and Matt Phillips (white hat) talk to the team during the Wolverines’ 2-0 win on Oct. 4. Wood River plays Caldwell at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.
Wood River senior Juan Ortiz, second from left, gets a hug from junior teammate Satya Redman. Teammates junior Conrad Foster (10), sophomore keeper Ben Torres (1) and senior midfielder Bryan Marroquin (8) celebrate a 2-0 win over rival Canyon Ridge on Oct. 4. Wood River plays Caldwell at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.
Wood River freshman Reider Slotten goes through three Canyon Ridge defenders during the Wolverines’ 2-0 win on Oct. 4. Wood River plays Caldwell at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.
Wood River senior Juan Ortiz battles Canyon Ridge’s Nathan Packer during the Wolverines’ 2-0 win on Oct. 4.
That’s the route the Wood River boys soccer team will take for a rematch in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.
“I think we’re excited for what’s coming up next,” senior midfielder Juan Ortiz said. “We’re dedicated and ready. We’ll work on some little stuff here and there.”
The Wolverines meet Caldwell at 9 a.m. PST on Oct. 20. Those teams opened the season, and the Cougars came away with a 3-2 victory.
“We’re on an upward slope from here,” junior defender Conrad Foster said. “We’re only getting better. We’re going to keep practicing and keep getting better.”
The Wolverines made it this far thanks to a 4-1 victory at rival Canyon Ridge on Oct. 13 to win the district championship.
“Slowly but surely, we’re building some confidence, and these last few wins have really helped,” coach Matt Phillips said. “Canyon Ridge gets in their heads. They do a lot of talking and it rattles them. It’s all they can do to keep their mouth shut and not fire back.
“They’ve come around, and they’re really learning what it means to be mature and not get rattled. They’re starting to figure out what their game is and that’s really important.”
Wood River held a 2-1 lead at Canyon Ridge, as freshman JJ Wallace scored the all-important fourth goal of the game for the 3-1 lead.
“I told him before the game I wanted a goal out of him and when I saw that, I was like ‘Yes,’” senior defender Owen Stouffer said. “Coming from a freshman, he’s scored some big goals for us this season. Clutch goals.”
Canyon Ridge scored to make it 2-1 and Wallace’s goal came five minutes later.
“I think it’s wildly impressive that he knows what runs to make, when to make them and his finishing is on par with what we need,” Foster said. “He’s getting us goals, which is amazing.”
Ortiz said the goal came off a corner kick.
“If Esteban (Murillo), one of our other key players, touched it, it would have been offsides,” he said. “It was a pass to JJ, but if Esteban would have touched it, it wouldn’t have been a goal. It was really smart by Esteban.
“JJ is a key player coming off the bench. He’s really fast and can do some damage up there. We got confidence with that goal and got another one from Satya.”
That would be Satya Redman, who scored the first and last goals. Senior Gunnar Kimball scored for a 2-0 lead 12 minutes in.
Now, on to the next goal on the list.
“We have to get at it,” Stouffer said. “I’m ready.”
“I’m very proud of this team,” Ortiz said. “We all came together and became the family we wanted to be at the beginning of the season. I think that gave us even more confidence.”
The Wolverines (14-2-2) are 6-0 since a Sept. 22 tie with Twin Falls and have outscored their opponents 15-3 in that stretch.
“To be able to get to this point has been fantastic,” Phillips said. “I attribute it to the level of talent of the players. It wasn’t as if I came in and created all of this. There was definitely some tweaking that needed to happen. It’s been a great ride. But there’s definitely been some work.
“We’ve really been homing in on our talents and teasing it out, making sure certain players play together, we’re making certain pass sequences and things like that—I don’t know that they’ve really focused on. We’re watching game films that has really helped the kids understand what benefits the team and what doesn’t.
“I think it’s all coming together. We’re lucky that it’s happening right now.” ￼
