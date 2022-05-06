The Wood River Wolverines will host their first postseason baseball game in over a decade on Saturday, May 7—a feat that highlights a season in which the Wolverines notched their first winning season since 2016.
In 2016, Wood River finished with a 16-8 overall record and 10-5 in the Great Basin Conference (West) before the conference became known as the Great Basin 7.
This season, Wood River’s pool of talented players hit their stride late, going 10-4 in April and gaining traction on a tough conference. Now, the hot streak has the Wolverines eying a deep playoff run.
Leading Wood River is senior Hunter Thompson (3-1 win/loss, 36.2 innings pitched, 52 strikeouts; .466 batting avg., 34 hits, 3 home runs, 25 runs, 1.310 slugging), junior Eric Parris (6-1, 48 IP, 70 Ks; 17 hits, 3 HR, 17 runs, .999 slug.), junior Rabbit Buxton (.434 BA, 23 hits, 24 stolen bases), junior Gabe Nilsen (3-1, 20 IP, 22 Ks; .388 BA, 26 hits, 16 runs, 24 RBIs) and sophomore Dawson Speth (.345 BA, 14 RBIs, 14 runs).
“The offense has seen a plethora of guys contribute,” WRHS head coach Dave Slotten said.
Wood River wrapped up a funky end of the season when the Wolverines lost to Jerome (9-10, 6-6), and a rain delay forced the final doubleheader of the season against Century to be canceled.
Regardless, Wood River didn’t move in the standings.
WRHS will watch the the start of the GB7 Tournament on Saturday, with the Wolverines (14-8, 8-4 Great Basin 7 Conference) enjoying a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed. To open the day at 11 a.m., No. 3 Minico (10-10, 7-5) will play the winner of the play-in game between Mountain Home (4-15, 2-9) and Burley (5-18, 3-8).
Wood River plays the winner at 1 p.m.
Wood River swept its series against Minico, 5-4 and 6-5, to clinch the No. 2 seed on Friday, April 29. In April, Wood River split its series against both Mountain Home (12-2 win and 8-7 loss) and Burley (17-3 win and 14-13 loss).
If Wood River wins its semifinal game on Saturday, the Wolverines will most likely face the No. 1-seeded Twin Falls (14-10, 11-1). Wood River fared well against the Bruins as the Wolverines gave Twin Falls its only season conference loss, a 7-5 game at Twin Falls on March 29.
Wood River currently sits in eighth in the IdahoSports.com 4A Power Rankings. Twin Falls is in at No. 5. ￼
