Tuesday’s home game was never in jeopardy for the Wood River High School varsity baseball team. From the start, the Wolverines flexed their muscles and shooed away the Canyon Ridge River Hawks, winning in a 13-3 victory in only five innings.
The Wood River High School varsity baseball team had a big seven-run second inning at Founders Field in Hailey, and the offense didn’t stop there. After the third inning, Wood River stood on a 10-0 lead. Canyon Ridge scored three runs in the top of the sixth, but the Wolverines added three runs to put the game to bed.
Senior Hunter Thompson earned the win on the mound, striking out six batters in only four innings of play. He left the game allowing no hits and no runs on 63 pitches. Junior Gabe Nilsen came on in relief to close out the fifth.
The Wood River pitching staff has anchored the team. The duo of Thompson and junior Eric Parris as the team’s top two pitchers has Wood River going 8-3 over the last 11 games.
Parris (5-1 record, 41 innings pitched, 64 K’s) and Thompson (3-1, 29.2 IP, 44 K’s) have been lights out throughout Idaho and the Great Basin 7 Conference this season.
Parris’ 64 strikeouts are the best in the GB7 and rank fourth in the state. He also has the third-lowest earned run average (ERA) in the state with 2.05.
Thompson isn’t far off, holding down fifth place in both strikeouts and ERA (2.18) in the state.
Offensively, Thompson and Parris are both tied for first in the GB7 with three home runs each.
“They’ve been outstanding,” WRHS head coach Dave Slotten said. “Eric particularly, and Hunter has been coming on as of late. I pulled [Thompson] when he had a no-hitter going [against Canyon Ridge], which is a cardinal rule of baseball never to do, but we did. They’ve both been dominant, especially when they throw strikes.”
Because of the IHSAA pitching count, Thompson only threw 63 pitches against Canyon Ridge, which will allow him to pitch in either game for Friday’s home doubleheader against Minico.
Nilsen (2-1) and Holden Blaire, who made his first season appearance last week, round out Wood River’s pitching staff.
With four games remaining in the 2022 season, Wood River (12-7, 6-3 GB7) sits in third place in the conference. The Wolverines wrap up conference play with a doubleheader against Minico (10-8, 7-3 GB7) at WRHS on Friday, April 29. Minico is in second place.
Then, the Wolverines celebrate Senior Day to end the regular season with a doubleheader against Century at WRHS on Tuesday, May 3.
If Wood River sweeps Minico, the Wolverines will secure the No. 2 seed in the GB7 Conference Tournament.
“We’ll be ready, but we’ll see because it’s high school baseball,” Slotten said. “This Friday is a big deal for us. We can host if we are the two-seed, which would be huge for the community.”
The baseball/softball community will see a massive boost in one scenario. Both Wood River varsity teams sit at the No. 3 seed in their respective conferences, but they’ll receive the two-seed if they win out. If that should happen, both the baseball and softball teams will host a district game on Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at WRHS.
Both teams are in the top-10 in the IdahoSports.com 4A Power Rankings: WRHS baseball (8th) and WRHS softball (6th).
WRHS splits with Mountain Home
The Wolverines put Mountain Home to bed early in game one of last Thursday’s doubleheader. But, the Tigers bounced back and exacted revenge by winning game two.
Game one saw the Wolverines put up 18 hits against the Mountain Home pitching staff as Wood River won 12-2 through the fifth inning with the 10-run rule.
The Wolverines piled on six runs in the first inning to set a precedent for the game. Then, in the fifth inning, Wood River added four more runs to end it early.
Thompson was also nearly untouchable on the mound, going five innings and giving up only one hit and two runs. He had seven strikeouts. He also went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored.
For game two, Mountain Home did the early scoring while Wood River was forced to battle back. The Tigers went up 8-0 in the top of the fifth inning, the Wolverines staved off their early exit by scoring five runs in the bottom half of the fifth. Wood River scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough as Mountain Home freshman Tyler Petersen held the Wolverines in check for the save.
The teams compiled 11 hits and 4 errors each.
Thompson went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run at the plate, while Clayton Elsbree went 2-for-2 with two runs.
Elsbree was on fire swinging the bat between both games, going 4-for-4 with five runs scored. ￼
