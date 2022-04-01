Behind top-notch plate work and lights-out performances on the mound, the Wood River High School varsity baseball team grabbed four wins to start the season.
Wood River (4-3) began the 2022 schedule with a pair of wins over Caldwell in a season-opening doubleheader on March 19 in Caldwell. In those games, the Wolverines won, 6-3 and 13-6.
Then it was off to the Bucks Bags Tournament in Nampa, where Wood River had a tough go, compiling a 1-3 record with its only win coming against Caldwell 12-7 for the third time this season. The Wolverines followed that up on Tuesday with a trip to Twin Falls, where Wood River beat the Bruins on their home field, 7-5.
The offense has been clicking in the early season; Wood River put up 41 hits in those wins for an average of 10.25 hits per game.
Pitching will be essential for the Wolverines all year, and WRHS will go five pitchers deep in the starting rotation with a slew of arms ready to go. In the three wins against Caldwell, senior Hunter Thompson, junior Gabe Nilson and sophomore Taven Puckett got the victories on the mound.
This year’s squad includes 11 upperclassmen, five seniors, six juniors. With a clubhouse full of talent, it is vital to have a leader, and there are plenty on this team.
“Our catcher Dylan Mills has really stepped up in the leadership role, and you would hope that a catcher would do that,” WRHS head coach Dave Slotten said. “Hunter Thompson has been doing a nice job, and he’s been swinging the bat well. Eric Parris is a junior, and he’s thrown three great outings.”
Parris threw exceptionally well on Tuesday when the Wolverines and Twin Falls Bruins met. Parris finished off the Bruins, notching nine strikeouts while allowing two runs and three hits over 4.2 innings. He also went 4-for-4 at the plate with 1 RBI.
Parris is one of a small class of five lefties on the team. Brock Burrell, Dawson Speth, Gage Whitehead and Puckett join Parris, giving the Wolverines that left-handed finesse on the mound and opposite-side power at the plate.
“I expect us to get better every time we play,” Slotten said. “I think we’ll be solid, and we can compete with anyone by the end of the year. I think we have a chance to be the most competitive we’ve been since I’ve been here.”
One significant factor in the Wolverines’ early winning is getting on the field earlier than usual with a warmer spring.
“We’ve been fortunate to get outside a little more than we had in the past,” Slotten said. “The weather has been cooperative. It’s early-season baseball, especially for mountain guys.”
The Wolverines make their 2022 home debut Tuesday, April 5, at the Founders Field in Hailey when Wood River welcomes Twin Falls. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ￼
