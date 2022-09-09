Wood River is taking a 4.5-hour trip west tonight looking for its first victory.

“We have a big hockey community here in the valley, and the hockey rivalry between Jackson Hole and this valley is big,” fourth-year Wolverines head football coach Shane Carden said. “We want to create that same rivalry and hopefully encourage some hockey players that aren’t playing sports in the fall to compete in football.”

Wood River (0-3) and the Broncs (1-1) kickoff at 6 p.m.

WR-fb-1

Wood River junior Gavin Hunter runs the ball while teammate Kyle Ipsen looks to make a block during the first half of last week’s 17-0 loss to Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field.
WR-fb-2

Wood River senior Zack Dilworth returns a punt during the first half of last week’s 17-0 loss to Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments