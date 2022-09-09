Wood River is taking a 4.5-hour trip west tonight looking for its first victory.
“We have a big hockey community here in the valley, and the hockey rivalry between Jackson Hole and this valley is big,” fourth-year Wolverines head football coach Shane Carden said. “We want to create that same rivalry and hopefully encourage some hockey players that aren’t playing sports in the fall to compete in football.”
Wood River (0-3) and the Broncs (1-1) kickoff at 6 p.m.
“Jackson Hole definitely has some size to them,” Carden said. “They like to change up their quarterbacks (Owen Janssen and Trey Rinn) and run some wildcat. Their quarterback (Janssen) is tall (6-foot-5) and can spin it, so it will be a good test for our defensive side, which is still playing well.
“Defensively (led by Justin Castagno, Drew Griebel, Jack Jenkins and Andrew Hanna) they flow to the ball hard. We will use some different formations this week and try to simplify some things for our new quarterbacks.”
Wolverines senior signal caller Sawyer Grafft is out this week after being injured on the first snap of the second half last week.
Wood River’s offense has been inconsistent through three outings. It is averaging 2.06 yards per carry and 121 yards per game through the air.
The run game had its best outing last week, going for 114 yards on 31 carries.
“The O-line did a much better job of trusting in each other and being on the same page in the run game,” Carden said. “Caleb Hothem and Jack Herlinger also really ran behind their pads and had some great runs to get our offense going.”
Hothem had 13 carries for 68 yards and Herlinger 12 rushes for 62 yards.
“We will have to continue to improve on this to help our offense and our quarterbacks, whoever is behind the center the next few weeks,” Carden said.
Junior Kyle Ipsen, who had five catches for 72 yards Week One, finished last week’s 17-0 home loss to Canyon Ridge behind center for Wood River.
The Wolverines, Carden and the coaching staff are also looking for ways to stop taking two steps ahead and one step back during games, and even during possessions.
“It is frustrating because I know these guys can perform,” Carden said. “We are just having one or two big mistakes a game that are momentum killers for us and are helping the other team so much.
“We have to keep believing in each other and just do our job and trust that the guy next to us will do the same.”
