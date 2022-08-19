WRHS swim

Wood River swim coach Samantha Johnson talks to her athletes during a practice last week. “We are very excited about our team this year,” she said. The Wolverines have 22 swimmers on the roster, including six who participated at the state meet a year ago in Boise.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Head coach Samantha Johnson welcomed 22 swimmers to the Wood River swimming teams this year, and she is excited to see what’s on the horizon.

“I’m expecting a lot of growth from our team and expecting a lot of great leadership,” she said. “We have a lot of juniors and seniors who have been here for a while, and they are going to lead our team. I’m very excited for them.”

Leading the way are seniors Brooke Black, Ethan Hansen, Michael Hurd and Violeta Martinez.

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments