August 19, 2022
Wood River swim coach Samantha Johnson talks to her athletes during a practice last week. “We are very excited about our team this year,” she said. The Wolverines have 22 swimmers on the roster, including six who participated at the state meet a year ago in Boise.
Head coach Samantha Johnson welcomed 22 swimmers to the Wood River swimming teams this year, and she is excited to see what’s on the horizon.
“I’m expecting a lot of growth from our team and expecting a lot of great leadership,” she said. “We have a lot of juniors and seniors who have been here for a while, and they are going to lead our team. I’m very excited for them.”
Leading the way are seniors Brooke Black, Ethan Hansen, Michael Hurd and Violeta Martinez.
“This will be the first class I’ve had all four years,” said Johnson, who is in her fourth season as head coach. “It’s actually a pretty full-circle moment because a lot of them I actually taught how to swim back when I was teaching swim school while working at this pool.
“It’s pretty cool. I’ve known Ethan Hanson since he was like 7. It makes me feel old. It’s crazy to see them progress as humans from little, tiny people who are scared to dunk their head all the way up to now. Ethan’s been in a couple state finals. It’s really amazing.”
Hansen and junior Dylan Smith were part of the 200-medley relay team that finished eighth at the state meet a year ago. Hansen placed seventh in the 100 free and 11th in the 50 free. Smith was 14th in the 100 fly, while Hurd took 13th in the 100 back and junior Porter Thompson 13th in the 500 free. Smith, Hurd and Hansen were also a part of the 200-free relay team that took ninth.
The boys placed 13th in the team race and the girls were 10th.
Junior Mason Rogers and sophomore Riley Rundell were members of the 200-medley relay squad that finished in sixth place at the state meet.
“I have big expectations, especially from our juniors and seniors,” Johnson said. “I’m really hoping we get more individual qualifiers this year, as well as make it to the final round.”
Johnson finds encouragement in 15 of the 22 team members are sophomores and freshmen and hopes that trend continues.
“We’ve had a really big challenge with pool time and pool availability,” she said matter-of-factly. “In the past, we’ve had to swim really late at night up in Ketchum, and swimmers would have to drive themselves. That’s been really challenging to grow as a swim team. We’re working on finding pool time. We were really hoping to be here at the BCRD, but, unfortunately, we weren’t able to make that happen.
“We will be at the [Wood River Community] YMCA and Zenergy [Health Club & Spa], and we’re really grateful to have pool time up there. They’re really helping us out and have been great to us.”
Both facilities donate pool time so the Wolverines can practice four days a week.
Wood River will swim at the Twin Falls City Pool five times, as well as at Minico and Gooding.
“I have a huge passion for swimming. I think it’s a lifelong sport,” Johnson said. “It’s great for kids. I think it teaches them everything you need to know—hard work, dedication, little things pay off in the end. It’s crazy to see them progress.
“A lot of kids burnout. It’s a sport that’s pretty infamous for that. I burnt out when I was in high school. To see these kids stick it out and still love it means everything.”
ON THE ROSTER:
Seniors (4)—Brooke Black, Ethan Hansen, Michael Hurd, Violeta Martinez
