WR-gsocccer-1

Wood River senior co-captain Kate Shafer dribbles the ball down the sideline in front of the Wolverines bench during the first half of the 3-1 Great Basin 7 Conference victory over previously undefeated Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 13. Shafer had a goal and an assist.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

They’ve been talking about it for some time and the discussion will not stop.

“We talk about how we need to come out much stronger to start the game,” Wood River senior co-captain Kate Shafer said. “We have to have better communication and I think that is going to keep progressing. We know what we can do, and we know how well we can play when we start off strong.”

Shafer scored off a corner kick 45 seconds into the contest and Wood River added a pair of late goals that led the Wolverines to a 3-1 victory over Canyon Ridge in a huge Great Basin 7 Conference girls’ soccer game on Sept. 13 at Phil Homer Field.

WR-gsoccer-2

Wood River’s Asha Singh (21) and Gina Greenberg (12) race for the ball during the first half of the 3-1 Great Basin 7 Conference victory over previously undefeated Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 13.
WR-gsoccer-3

Wood River girls’ soccer player Evy Kimball goes for the ball while teammate Yasmin Vargas looks on during the first half of the 3-1 Great Basin 7 Conference victory over previously undefeated Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 13.
WR-gsoccer-4

Wood River goalkeeper Tatum Ware boots one during the first half of the 3-1 Great Basin 7 Conference victory over previously undefeated Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 13.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments