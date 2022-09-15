Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
September 15, 2022
1 of 4
Wood River senior co-captain Kate Shafer dribbles the ball down the sideline in front of the Wolverines bench during the first half of the 3-1 Great Basin 7 Conference victory over previously undefeated Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 13. Shafer had a goal and an assist.
Wood River’s Asha Singh (21) and Gina Greenberg (12) race for the ball during the first half of the 3-1 Great Basin 7 Conference victory over previously undefeated Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 13.
Wood River girls’ soccer player Evy Kimball goes for the ball while teammate Yasmin Vargas looks on during the first half of the 3-1 Great Basin 7 Conference victory over previously undefeated Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 13.
They’ve been talking about it for some time and the discussion will not stop.
“We talk about how we need to come out much stronger to start the game,” Wood River senior co-captain Kate Shafer said. “We have to have better communication and I think that is going to keep progressing. We know what we can do, and we know how well we can play when we start off strong.”
Shafer scored off a corner kick 45 seconds into the contest and Wood River added a pair of late goals that led the Wolverines to a 3-1 victory over Canyon Ridge in a huge Great Basin 7 Conference girls’ soccer game on Sept. 13 at Phil Homer Field.
“I had so much fun, oh my goodness,” Shafer said. “I can’t even tell you. My words cannot describe how happy I am right now.”
As of Sept. 14, Wood River, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls are tied atop the standings at 5-1.
“We’ve been really focusing on practicing with a purpose,” head coach Vicki Foster said. “When we play against teams that we go, ‘Oh, we’ve got this in the bag’ or whatever, we come out a little bit slow.
“Every game is a game like this. We need to come out strong every game. We need to step it up in practices and that’s going to make us play better in games. We’ve been real focused this past week in practice.
“We had a good session on Friday, reflecting and talking about things, knowing that we need to step it up at practice and be focused and take that energy to the start of each game.”
Canyon Ridge tied things up when the Wolverines could not clear it out of their end nine minutes into the second half.
Then, senior Olive Gilbert scored in the 65th minute when she brought a ball down with her chest, dribbled five yards and blasted it over the keeper and into the net with her left foot from 25-yards out for a 2-1 lead.
“We’re going to keep working hard and playing together,” Shafer said.
Shafer dodged one defender and rifled a pass to sophomore Peyton Wood, who turned past one defender, maneuvered around another and ripped a right-footer past the keeper’s right side for a 3-1 cushion at the 77th minute mark.
“Our defense worked well together, they covered each other, they stepped to the ball, and they were patient,” Foster said. “We didn’t play flat. We were a team.”
Wood River is doing all of this without senior forward and co-captain Josie Gilman, who has been out for two weeks and is out for an indefinite amount of time.
“The only place we’re losing is her on the field,” Foster said. “She’s stepping it up above and beyond. She’s at every practice. She’s leading things. She’s encouraging. She’s very present and her presence and positivity really affects the team.
“She’s super disappointed, but she’s keeping her spirits up and keeping the team’s spirits up.”
The Wolverines welcome local rival Sun Valley Community School at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In