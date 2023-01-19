The Wood River boys' basketball team rode the wave of its first win over Minico in the last 18 tries to a 53-37 Great Basin 7 Conference victory over rival and visiting Twin Falls on Thursday.
"The win against Minico I think is the biggest win of the year," Wolverines senior forward Korbin Heitzman said. "We were on a seven-year losing streak against them and to get that win on Tuesday really set us up for a turn in conference play and I think it gave us the confidence for the game today."
Wood River raised its record to 10-4 overall and 3-4 in conference activity.
"You go on a two-game losing streak you start to think about all the choices you make," head coach Juan Martinez said. "I start thinking about, 'Gosh, how hard is it to coach?' Losing streaks will do that to you.
"Credit to our kids for responding. We gave up too many points last week and we lost both of those games (60-49 to Canyon Ridge and 55-43 to Jerome). Our emphasis this week is that we're just gonna play better, and a huge emphasis on just being happy, enjoying the ride."
So, a little team bonding outside of the gym.
"Last night we went to Rotarun," Martinez said. "We did a free ski night under the lights. We practiced for an about an hour, went over there and just enjoyed it together.
"Competing together, working together is success. It's all a journey to getting toward working together. The last two games we've been working together. It's been team contributions. How are we going to work together? That mindset is there."
The Wolverines held Twin Falls (5-8, 3-3) scoreless for the final half of the third period in a 7-0 run and entered the final eight minutes up, 36-32.
"We were really upset after those losses, but we had the weekend to cool off," senior Owen Stouffer said. "I got back in the gym with Korbin and Cooper (Fife), and we thought things over, and I was excited for Minico.
"Juan definitely wanted us to emphasize defense more after our losses. After the Minico game he said, 'This is 19 points under our average.' He said we have to keep working because it's not offense that wins games, it's defense."
The Bruins netted the first four points of the fourth period to knot the score at 36.
Heitzman answered with a trey and a Fife bucket took the lead to 41-36 and Twin Falls called a timeout with 5:16 remaining.
Junior Gage Wilson hit a bunny for a 43-36 lead and Twin Falls' Will Preucil hit a free throw with 3:38 to go.
It was all Wood River the rest of the way. Twin Falls next scored a free throw with 56.6 seconds showing.
Preucil led the Bruins, who had 14 points in the second half, with 14 points.
Senior Dane Malko scored from close at 2:33, Heitzman made two free throws at 1:42, Fife two freebies at 1:27 and again 11 seconds later and it was 51-37.
"Copper is the best point guard, I think, in the league," Heitzman said. "He's able to play at his own pace, set up all his teammates and get his own baskets. And he does it with such calmness. He's cool and collected.
"It's truly a pleasure getting to play with Cooper. He's one of the best teammates to have."
Heitzman finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Fife contributed 14 points, six assists and four caroms. Junior Kyle Ipsen added eight points.
"In the past two conference games we lost we struggled with shooting percentage," Heitzman said. "But I think we turned it around and used it to highlight specific drills in practice. We didn't lose confidence through our shooting slump, and we were really able to turn it around tonight and against Minico on Tuesday."
Free throws matter late in games and the Wolverines went 8-for-10 down the stretch.
"Toward the end of the game, hitting those free throws, especially the one-and-ones, can really win a team the game," Heitzman said. "Getting the ball in the hands of the most trusted shooters at the end of the game is really important, and trusting the work those guys have put in.
"Allowing them to make those big shots to seal the game is really important. It's something we strive to do."
The Wolverines hit the road next week, visiting Gooding (3-10) on Jan. 24 in a non-conference contest, and heading to Mountain Home (6-8, 3-3) on Jan. 27. Both are 7:30 p.m. starts.
"We talk a lot to the guys about getting out to a better start," Martinez said. "When we played Twin in Twin we spotted them 10 points in the first quarter, and we were battling out of that hole the whole night.
"Our crowd was into it tonight. It was so awesome after a couple years of Covid and all the weirdness that came along with that in public spaces—to have a big crowd and a big crowd of students to support these guys meant the world to them.
"When you start to make baskets and get stops, and go on those runs, it's a hard gym to beat us in. Our players enjoy feeding off of that crowd. Our bench was involved. It was a great effort from our guys tonight."
