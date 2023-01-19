The Wood River boys' basketball team rode the wave of its first win over Minico in the last 18 tries to a 53-37 Great Basin 7 Conference victory over rival and visiting Twin Falls on Thursday.

"The win against Minico I think is the biggest win of the year," Wolverines senior forward Korbin Heitzman said. "We were on a seven-year losing streak against them and to get that win on Tuesday really set us up for a turn in conference play and I think it gave us the confidence for the game today."

Wood River raised its record to 10-4 overall and 3-4 in conference activity.

