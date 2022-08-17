Wood River High School hosts Sun Valley Community School in a soccer doubleheader on Sept. 17, 2022.
The girls’ game is slated for 11 a.m. and the boys’ contest at 1 p.m.
The four coaches are looking forward to the matches.
“The way I look at it is we’re supposed to lose. We’re the underdog every year because we’re smaller,” said Cutthroats girls coach Kelly Feldman, who is in her 22nd year. “We look at it as a great test, a great challenge. It’s one of the toughest games we’ll play until the state tournament. Yes, of course, we want to win. It’s much more about getting that experience, that intensity, the speed of play—all that stuff we don’t usually get in our league games.
“It can swing too intense. That game can be nuts. I wish we could play that game the last game of the season before we go into districts. It’s a great midseason test and a great place for us to look at what we need to do, what we need to focus on, where we are in terms of what’s working and what’s not working, and how we respond to that level of play and intensity.”
The Wolverines earned a 2-0 road decision last year. It was their first win in the rivalry series since 2015.
“I think it’s the biggest game the girls look forward to,” Wood River second-year coach Vicki Foster said. “It’s competitive. It’s their buddies. They want it more than anything on both ends. There’s some fun banter going back and forth. In the end, they all come together and are buddies ... They’ve got a lot of good players and so do we. I want to roll with that, keep that pattern going.
“Kelly is one of the first people I met when I moved to the valley and started on the soccer field,” Foster said. “We are very good friends. She’s a mentor to me. I look up to her and her knowledge. I reach out to her when I have questions or concerns or ‘how do you handle this?’ I feel really fortunate that we have that kind of relationship.”
The Wood River boys haven’t lost to the Community School since Sept. 23, 2006.
“The boys like playing the kids they’ve grown up with and play club soccer with,” said Wolverines head coach Luis Monjaras, who enters his 14th season. “They like that camaraderie. Once they go to their different schools and put on a different color, they’re still friends, but they want to compete against each other.
“Us being a public school playing at the 4A level and them bring a private school playing at the 3A level, we always look forward to that game.”
Cutthroats mentor Richard Whitelaw, in his 32nd campaign, always looks forward to the tussle.
“We really want to show ourselves against Wood River because we haven’t beaten them in so long,” he said. “Why don’t we try to make them one of our goals? Let’s see if we can beat them. That’s the beauty of sport, to have games like that. You want to play games like that. You want that competition. You want that intensity.” ￼
