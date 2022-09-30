A massive win.
Records be damned.
The Wood River football team stopped a two-point conversion by rival Jerome from the 1½-yard line with 43.2 seconds left in the game to hold on for a 26-24 victory on Senior Night at Phil Homer Field.
The winless Tigers scored on a 5-yard run by quarterback Zander Bingham with 43.2 seconds left in the game and prepared for their fourth two-point conversion of the evening. They had been stopped on the previous three attempts.
Wood River was flagged for offsides, and the ball was moved from the 3 to the 1½. Jerome called a timeout.
"We were ready for anything," Wolverines senior defensive tackle Daniel Servin said. "The D-line was supposed to hog. Outside backers were supposed to do their job. We just had to stop the ball no matter what. Obviously, we did our job because they didn't get the two points."
Jerome decided on a pass in the front corner of the end zone and it fell incomplete.
Jubilation after recovering the onside kick.
"Our defense could have been down after that score, but they jumped up and stopped the two-point conversion," Wood River head coach Shane Carden said. "We'll look at the film on how they got down there because I'm sure it's something we can correct.
"But to come up and win the game by stopping the two-point conversion when they had been getting good yardage on the ground all game just shows who our kids are."
Jerome ran the ball 38 times for 221 yards, averaging 5.67 yards per carry.
The Tigers got down there thanks to a 45-yard pass to the 5 from Bingham to Draysin Pacheco.
"Those two-point conversions and our field goals, that's the difference," Carden said.
Junior Conrad Foster kicked a 22-yard field goal on Wood River's first possession of the game and added a 20-yarder with 3:16 left in the third quarter for a 19-18 lead.
The Wolverines had two opportunities after that possession to a) extend the lead and b) put the game away—but didn't capitalize.
"That's frustrating," Carden said. "At the same time, we called the right play, it's one-on-one and we get a P.I. (pass interference call)."
That was on the possession to put the game on ice.
Wood River scored on a 28-yard touchdown pass from senior Sawyer Grafft to junior Gavin Hunter for a 26-18 lead with 3:33 left in the game after Foster's PAT.
Carden called a timeout before the play.
"Coach Carden is funny," said Hunter, who caught nine passes for 137 yards and ran it twice for 29 yards. "He told me, 'Just see the field. Run the post, just like a seam and see ground.' I was like, 'It's gonna be open.' He (Grafft) threw me the ball and it worked. We just made plays tonight.
"I'm glad I could make the play. I think the look was to go to the end zone, since the field was so open."
Senior defensive lineman Ollin Patterson recovered a Jerome fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the hosts were back in business, this time on Jerome's 17-yard line.
"My teammate hit him—I think it was Zeke Agnew—instincts just took over, because as soon as I saw the ball, I grabbed it and started running," Patterson said. "I felt them grab my legs. I went down and just held onto the ball for dear life."
Wood River faced a third-and-13 from the 20 and a touchdown pass ensued, but a controversial offensive pass interference flag was tossed, referenced by Carden, which nullified the score. A pass on fourth-and-28 from the 35 to the end zone was incomplete.
There was a thought and discussion to bring Foster on for a field goal attempt.
"There was a big-time discussion," Carden said. "He's made those a bit. We just felt with the time (1:45 left in the game) and the lower kick—if that thing gets blocked—it could have been such a bad situation."
The first possession after Foster's second field goal, the Wolverines had first-and-10 at the 11, but a short pass for negative yardage and two incompletions offered a fourth-and-12 from the 13.
Carden eschewed the field goal attempt, and the fourth-down pass was incomplete.
"Once we start executing on offense, it's a great offense. We run. We pass. It's good," senior offensive lineman Micah Shupe said. "When one thing happens and it's bad, we pick ourselves up and keep going and going."
Jerome took the kickoff after Foster's first field goal and marched 71 yards on 16 plays and scored on a 6-yard pass from Bingham to Erik Castaneda at 8:16 of the second quarter.
It was 12-3 a mere 11 seconds later.
The Tigers recovered a muff on the kickoff and Bingham found Quentin Whitby from 35-yards out.
That was six passes in Jerome's first two possessions, something Wood River was not expecting.
"We came into this game thinking they were going to run their speed option, their Wing-T base," Hunter said. "As soon as they came out in doubles, we were like, 'What's going on?' We had to switch that up real fast. I'm glad we did and I'm glad it worked."
Bingham was 5-for-8 for 82 yards and two scores, then missed on seven straight passes until the 45-yarder late.
"The last two games they didn't run any spread. Zero spread," Carden said. "They came out in a totally new formation we haven't seen in all the film we watched of them.
"We went in at halftime and said, 'We told you guys they were going to come out with everything they got, and they did.' We were battling. We battled that storm.
"We had two drives in the first half and scored both times. We knew it was going to be an opportunistic game where we had to take advantage of some things. We did, for the most part."
Wood River scored on its second drive when junior Kyle Ipsen snuck in from the 1 with 5:01 left in the first half. The Wolverines ran two plays to close out the half.
They opened the second half with a 46-yard swing pass from Grafft to senior Jack Herlinger and he went 46 yards to the house. Foster's PAT made it 16-12 at 10:44.
Bingham scored on a 60-yard run with 6:30 left in the third to lead 18-16 and Foster's second field goal happened 3:14 later.
The Wolverines were boosted by the return of junior lineman and captain Ethan Desler. He was injured two weeks ago and taken off the field on a spine board and took a trip to the hospital in the back of an ambulance.
"It was the scariest experience of my life," he said. "I could feel everything, which was reassuring. I've never had a head-area injury before, so it was scary. In eighth grade I kinda did, but it wasn't as scary as this.
"You're out on the field and everyone's looking and you're lying there frozen.
"Once I got done with my CT scan and x-ray, they told me 'There's nothing wrong. You're gonna be OK. You're gonna walk out of here. That was the best. I didn't have to spend the night there, which was the best thing I heard."
Wood River (2-5) visits Kimberly (5-1) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 and travels to Gooding (1-4) on Oct. 14 before its bye on Oct. 21.
"It's my last win as a senior on this field and I'm really excited about it," Patterson said.
WOOD RIVER 26, JEROME 24
Jerome 0 12 6 6—24
Wood River 3 6 10 7—26
WR: FG 22 Foster, 3:27
J: Castaneda 6 pass from Bingham (run failed), 8:16
J: Whitby 35 pass from Bingham (run failed), 8:05
WR: Ipsen 1 run (kick blocked), 5:01
WR: Herlinger 46 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 10:44
J: Bingham 60 run (run failed), 6:30
WR: FG 20 Foster, 3:16
WR: Hunter 28 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 3:33
J: Bingham 5 run (pass failed), 43.2
RUSHING: Jerome: 39-221, Bingham 10-99, Benavides 17-74, Garcia 8-30, Castaneda 4-18. Wood River: 22-109, Hothem 7-44, Herlinger 10-37, Hunter 2-29, Ipsen 1-1, Agnew 2-(-2).
PASSING: Jerome: Bingham 6-16-0-2, 127 yards. Wood River: Grafft 14-27-0-2, 235 yards, Ipsen 1-1-0-0, 4 yards.
RECEIVING: Jerome: Pacheco 1-45, Castaneda 3-44, Whitby 2-38. Wood River: Hunter 9-137, Herlinger 3-51, Dilworth 2-47.
FIRST DOWNS: Jerome 17. Wood River 10.
PENALTIES: Jerome 0-0. Wood River 9-119.
