Wood River senior Zack Dilworth looks for running room during a game at Phil Homer Field earlier in the season. The Wolverines visit Buhl tonight.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The burden that was lifted in last week’s first win of the season will be put to the test tonight.

“I think the staff is just happy these kids played the way we know they can play, and the kids were happy to make plays in front of a great crowd,” Wood River head football coach Shane Carden said. “It was a great night for the program.”

Wood River visits Buhl tonight in a 3A Sawtooth Conference contest. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

