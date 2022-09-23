The burden that was lifted in last week’s first win of the season will be put to the test tonight.
“I think the staff is just happy these kids played the way we know they can play, and the kids were happy to make plays in front of a great crowd,” Wood River head football coach Shane Carden said. “It was a great night for the program.”
Wood River visits Buhl tonight in a 3A Sawtooth Conference contest. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“Buhl is very well coached and they are physical,” Carden said. “They were more physical than us last year, and that is why they beat us. We have to keep that physical mentality that came out last week.”
The Wolverines’ 26-7 victory over Filer last week on homecoming—their first of the season after four straight losses—still had its warts, like turning the ball over four times in the first half.
“Turnovers and penalties,” Carden said about what needs to be cleaned up. “We have to stop turning the ball over. When we have an opportunity to make a play, we have to make it. We missed a few early that cost us more points and caused some turnovers.”
Wood River had 12 penalties last week for 87 yards.
Like all teams at this point in the season, Wood River is dealing with injuries and having players step up into roles.
“We had to move around a ton of guys this past week, and guys stepped up,” Carden said. “Carson Flora got his first start on Varsity at center, and he played well. We had four starting linemen out by the third quarter and with a team already low in depth the fact we were still able to score two more times and keep the other team from scoring speaks highly about this team.”
The Wolverines held Filer to nine yards on the ground on 27 carries.
“It’s all about us,” Carden said. “If we can execute, we can be successful. If we do not hurt ourselves, we will have some great opportunities this second half of the season.”
Buhl has won three in a row after a loss to Weiser to open the season. ￼
