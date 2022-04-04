The Wood River High School varsity baseball put up plenty runs at the Kimberly Tournament over the weekend, finishing 3-1 and ending the tournament on a three-game win streak.
The Kimberly Tournament, a baseball festival, saw teams from across Idaho from 3A through 4A compete.
On Friday, April 1, Wood River (7-4, 1-0 Great Basin 7 Conference) opened with a tough 4-3 loss to the host Kimberly Bulldogs with senior Hunter Thompson (1-1) taking the loss. Thompson went six innings on the mound (89 pitches thrown) giving up four hits and four runs while striking out seven and walking only three.
Senior catcher Dylan Mills went 1-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate, and junior Eric Parris went 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Following up the first game, WRHS then took on Filer and found its offense en route to a 9-2 win.
Junior Gabe Nilson (2-1) went 4.2 innings and threw 78 pitches to get the victory. Nilson struck out seven batters and allowed only one hit. Sophomore Holden Blair came on in relief to strike out three batters in only 1.1 innings of work.
At the plate, junior Brock Burrell went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. Junior Clayton Elsbree (2-for-3) added one run and a double, while Thompson (3-for-3) finished one hit short of the cycle. He had a single, a triple and a home run—his second of the season.
Junior Rabbit Buxton (1-for-4), sophomore Dawson Speth (1-for-3, two runs scored) and Mills (1-for-2) had strong games at the plate.
The next day, the Wolverines opened play on Saturday with and 11-1 win over Sugar Salem.
Parris (2-0) won the game for Wood River, going seven innings on 96 pitches and throwing 12 strikeouts. He also allowed only one run on one hit.
Speth (3-for-5, three RBIs) and Burrell (2-for-5, two RBIs) led the Wolverines against the Diggers at the plate.
Also doing well batting was Nilson (1-for-3, two runs), Mills (1-for-3) and Blair (1-for-1).
The Wolverines capped the tournament with a rush of runs against Teton. The Wolverines put on a hitting display with a 22-0 win. On the mound was a freshman—Ozzie Scherer—who got his first win of the season. Scherer went three innings and struck out one batter. Sophomore Taven Puckett and Speth came on in relief for Scherer.
Junior Finn Nagsh led the Wolverines by going 4-for-4, with two RBIs and four runs scored. Sophomore Gage Whitehead went 3-for-4 and five RBIs, while Nilson went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and five runs.
Others that picked up a big bat were senior David Garcia (2-for-3), Speth (2-for-5) and Blair (2-for-5, 4 RBIs).
Between the four games, Wood River outscored its opponents 45-7.
Wood River's home debut for the 2022 season against Twin Falls at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at Founders Baseball Field in Hailey.
