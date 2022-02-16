The Wood River High School varsity boys basketball team got a huge bump from its seniors on Friday—Senior Night—to beat the visiting Filer Wildcats at the WRHS gymnasium, 53-34
Senior McCade Parke led all scorers with 15 points as the Wolverines won their third game of the season. Three Wood River seniors, Parke, Mike Fehr and Andres Salamanca, were honored before Friday’s tip-off.
A quick first half was all the Wolverines (3-17, 0-12 Great Basin 7 Conference) needed to close the door on Filer (6-13), pouring in a 34-9 halftime lead.
Fehr finished with three points and Salamanca had four points and six rebounds.
Junior forward Korbin Heitzman put in 14 first-half points. He sat for most of the remainder of the game. Sophomore point guard Cooper Fife added two points while junior Mossi Slotten had six rebounds.
For Filer, senior guard Jake Bowman had 12 points and senior forward Joseph Bartao had 11 points.
Canyon Ridge 66, WRHS 59
The six-seeded Canyon Ridge Riverhawks beat the No. 7 Wolverines, 66-59, in a Great Basin 7 Conference play-in game at Canyon Ridge High School on Monday night.
Canyon Ridge played No. 3 Minico after press time Tuesday night. Wood River’s season is over. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In