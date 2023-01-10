Sometimes there’s a lid on the basket, and it seems to stay there from start to finish.
On nights like that, Wood River High School junior point guard Cooper Fife said, it’s all the more important for the Wolverines to stick to the gameplan.
“We need to take shots we can make, and eventually they’ll go in,” Fife said. “Some games like this they don’t go in, but most of the time we can rely on those good shots to win us the game.”
On Saturday evening, the Wolverines weathered a cold shooting night and eventually left the home gym Saturday evening with a 55-45 victory over the Caldwell Cougars.
“We had a tough first half, so we wanted to lock in on defense,” Fife said. “We had a good defensive half, but the offense wasn’t really flowing for us. We were in foul trouble and some of our guys were out. The minutes that they guys played coming off the bench were important for us in getting us back in rhythm in the second half.”
Throughout, Wood River did an excellent job of pounding the offensive glass.
“The main thing is if you’re not making shots, what else can you do? You can get rebounds. You can play good defense. You can play hustle ball,” senior forward Mosi Slotten said. “The shots will eventually start falling. You just have to have trust, keep calm and don’t get stressed about the shots not falling. When you get stressed about the shots that’s when you start chucking up bad ones.”
Slotten tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds on the night.
“You get one chance with no boards, but if you get a board, you get a second chance to score,” Slotten said. “You keep that going you can multiply your offensive possessions by two, giving you more and more chances. One of the biggest things in basketball is, ‘How many boards can you get to keep the other team from getting [the ball]?’”
It was 24-24 with 3:29 left in the third period.
Wood River outscored Caldwell 8-3 to end the period, and late a three by Gage Wilson, a bucket by Slotten and two by Fife put the hosts up 43-32 with 4:19 left in the game.
“We run the five-out motion, so as long as we can keep the ball moving and keep screening and keep making the defense work, eventually things will open up because of the spacing and because we have guys who can attack off the dribble,” head coach Juan Martinez said. “We saw tonight we went, five, six seven deep with guys who are ready to catch it, drive to the hole and either pull up with a floater or go in for an easy layup. It’s frustrating not being able to score, but you have to just trust your teammates.”
Caldwell got it back to seven twice, but Wood River answered with a Kyle Ipsen bucket and a baseline slam by Korbin Heitzman at 1:31. The Cougars trailed by six after Francisco Sanchez made three free throws at 51.4.
“These kids have worked hard to know late-game situations,” Martinez said. “By the time we get to the end of the game we’re pretty sure of what we need to do—the right guys on the floor against the team we’re going against—and if your number is called, we expect you to go in and contribute.”
Wood River senior Owen Stouffer had a putback after a missed free throw at 48.1 and then grabbed another offensive rebound after a missed freebie. Heitzman made two free throws with 17.9 seconds showing to close the scoring.
“We’re winning. That’s the best,” Slotten said. “We’re really coming together as a team. The last few years have been a little rough. This year it seems like the gears have finally meshed and we’re clicking.
“Some games we’re shooting great, winning on points alone. Some games, like this one, we out-hustled them and got more boards than them. Either way you win it’s still a win. We’re finding we can win when we’re down, and we can win when we’re making shots. It’s great when you can win both ways.”
Heitzman led the way with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Fife contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Stouffer and Julian Gray added six points each.
“We talk in our timeouts about getting energy from our bench,” Martinez said. “We had a big crowd tonight. But because we weren’t making our shots, the crowd was a little stagnant. By getting our bench excited—Fredy Ambriz, Santana Ubence—these guys start bringing a little bit of cheer in and some energy, all of a sudden you can go on an 8-0 run and put the game away.
“The cool thing about winning in different ways is the kids are learning how to win in different ways. It’s coaches trusting players. It’s players trusting coaches. It’s coaches trusting coaches. It’s players trusting players.” ￼
