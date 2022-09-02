The message hasn't changed and, unfortunately, neither have the results.
The Wood River football team fell to 0-3 with a 17-0 loss to visiting Canyon Ridge at Phil Homer Field on Friday, Sept. 2.
"I know they're sick of me telling them this, but everything within the conference is still out there," head coach Shane Carden said. "Not that these games don't matter because every game you step on this field ... it all matters.
"There's still so much that's right there for us. But at some point, between myself and this offense, we gotta figure this thing out."
The Wolverines ran the ball 31 times for 114 yards but were only 6-for-19 for 31 yards and two picks through the air.
Canyon Ridge scored on its first possession, marching 86 yards 13 plays that took 4:40. Four runs by junior running back Caleb Somers netted 60 yards and junior quarterback Conner Willis went 5-for-8 for 41, including the 4-yard score to junior Alex Fierros with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
The Riverhawks took over with 3:17 left in the first half and drove from their 15 to Wood River's 30 where it faced third-and-12. Senior Luis Martinez took a handoff on a draw and went to the 2. After an incomplete pass, senior Alex De La Torre booted a 20-yard field goal as time expired for a 10-0 halftime lead.
Canyon Ridge fumbled the second half kickoff and Wood River recovered.
Carden went for it on first down from the 29, but senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft was hit as he threw, and it was intercepted. Grafft was injured on the play and did not return.
"We'll go back a little bit to the drawing board with Kyle (Ipsen)," Carden said. "He does some different things that Sawyer does. We'll change it up and try to find his strengths.
"I've got to figure out how to get these guys executing."
Canyon Ridge made it 17-0 with 6:47 left in the game when Willis found senior wide receiver Tanner Eldredge for a 21-yard score.
Wood River's next drive stalled at the Riverhawks' 39 and the next possession finished in an incomplete pass in the end zone on fourth-and-9 from the 13.
"I know this group can persevere through anything," said Wood River senior Jack Herlinger, who ran the ball 12 times for 62 yards. "In reality, none of these games matter until we get to conference. We have to keep our heads up and find out what works for us."
Wood River heads to Jackson Hole on Sept. 9 and welcomes Filer for Homecoming on Sept. 16.
Nine athletes, four coaches and members of four teams were inducted into the Jeff Cordes Wood River Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime.
The new members comprise the Hall of Fame classes 2020, 2021 and 2022. Wood River’s inaugural Hall of Fame class was announced in June 2020, but the formal induction ceremony and subsequent class selections were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leading the way for the most recent induction classes are individual athletes Cory Goicoechea, a two-time state wrestling champion and three-sport athlete, along with Natalie Kuhl Green, the school’s all-time scoring leader in girls' basketball.
They join class of 2020 athletes Lisa Bernhagen Ramos (track and field, volleyball), Brad Jaques (boys' basketball, soccer) and Picabo Street (Olympic alpine skiing champion).
Other new athletes in the Hall are volleyball star and current Wood River varsity coach Kristyn Price Rutland, two-time state tennis champ John Driscoll, two-time state cross country champion Maureen McGinnis Menefee and two-time state wrestling champ Rocky Sherbine.
Coaches and administrators joining Bob Shay and Fred Trenkle in the Wood River Hall of Fame are the late Bill Bowman (football), Phil Homer (basketball and all-around booster) and Tom Goicoechea (wrestling).
Honored as team inductees were the 1966-68 Wood River football team, the 1971-72 boys' cross country state champions, and the 1983-84 girls’ cross country state champions. They join the already-inducted 1977-78 Wolverine volleyball squad that won two consecutive state championships.
If you would like to nominate someone for the Hall of Fame, contact Wood River athletic director Kevin Stilling at KStilling@Blaineschools.org or contact the current coach of the sport in which the athlete participated, or a former coach of that sport.
