There are glimpses of really good and moments of not so much for the Wood River High School football team.

“It’s really frustrating when we get a drive going and then something bad happens,” senior Zack Dilworth said. “There’s nothing you can do. It’s part of the game. We just keep our heads up and make the next play.”

The Wolverines dropped to 0-2 with a 20-7 loss to McCall-Donnelly on Friday, Aug. 26 in their home opener at Phil Homer Field.

Wood River's Zack Dilworth runs after catching a pass during the first quarter of a 20-7 loss to McCall-Donnelly at Phil Homer Field on Friday, Aug. 26.
Wood River quarterback Sawyer Grafft avoids pressure during the first half of a 20-7 loss to McCall-Donnelly at Phil Homer Field on Friday, Aug. 26.
Wood River's Conrad Foster punts the ball during the first half of a 20-7 loss to McCall-Donnelly at Phil Homer Field on Friday, Aug. 26.
