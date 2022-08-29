There are glimpses of really good and moments of not so much for the Wood River High School football team.
“It’s really frustrating when we get a drive going and then something bad happens,” senior Zack Dilworth said. “There’s nothing you can do. It’s part of the game. We just keep our heads up and make the next play.”
The Wolverines dropped to 0-2 with a 20-7 loss to McCall-Donnelly on Friday, Aug. 26 in their home opener at Phil Homer Field.
“It’s on me. I’m the head coach,” fourth-year boss Shane Carden said. “I’m the offensive coordinator. We scored seven points. That’s not good enough. We have mistakes. That’s not good enough. On special teams, we had to call a timeout. That’s on me. These guys are playing their ass off to the end.
“You’d love to see more of those positive plays. We had a couple bad snaps. It didn’t show today, but this is such a better team than last week. I’m just very disappointed. I have to get better.”
Wood River gave up six plays of 20 or more yards, the first of which was a 49-yard touchdown pass from Will Crossley to Cole Burtenshaw on third down for a 6-0 lead 4:30 into the game.
“We need to stick together. Hold each other up. Hold each other’s heads up,” Dilworth said. “We need to go into next week and execute and make plays, hold each other accountable and hold each other up. We went pretty physical in practice, but I think we can be even more physical and have an even bigger impact in practice, whether it’s the scout team or starting team.”
McCall-Donnelly made it 12-0 53 seconds into the second period when Crossley scored from the 1 after he fumbled the snap. That play capped off an eight-play, 60-yard drive. The Vandals had a 21-yard run on first down and a 23-yard pass on second-and-10 from the 26 during the drive.
The Wolverines had a third-and-4 at the Vandals’ 21-yard line on the next drive, but a penalty, an incomplete pass and a sack halted the momentum. They had a first-and-10 at McCall-Donnelly’s 34 on the next possession late in the first half, but two incomplete passes and an interception stalled that drive.
The guests had a second-and-2 on the Wolverines’ 12, but a 1-yard gain, a 5-yard loss and an incomplete pass halted the 13-play drive.
Crossley took over on the Vandals’ next possession. Four runs sandwiched a Wood River defensive pass interference penalty and a 22-yard pass to Burtenshaw on third-and-8 from the 27 set up 5-yard Crossley touchdown run 45 seconds into the fourth quarter. Crossley found Burtenshaw for the two-point conversion and a 20-0 lead.
Wood River marched from its 22 (after a 5-yard penalty) to a first-and-10 from McCall-Donnelly’s 27, but that drive was also stopped via an interception.
“There’s positives you don’t see and, on the film, we’re going to show them, ‘guys, it’s right there,’” Carden said. “It’s about taking responsibility. ‘That calls on me’ and ‘you go make this play here.’ We’re all together on this and that’s what it’s all about. Take responsibility for what happened and don’t get personal with it. This group is a group that does that well.
“Our goals for conference and everything are still right in front of us. This doesn’t change anything. If we can just keep getting better and stick together. We’re a good team. It’s just disappointing we can’t get it on Friday nights.”
The Wolverines put together a 72-yard drive that began with 6:34 left in the contest. Grafft connected with junior Caleb Holthem for 28 yards on a third-and-18. He found sophomore Sully Carter for 16 yards for a first down at the 34. A 5-yard penalty moved the ball to the 29 and Grafft found Anton Holter on an out and Holter took it the distance. Conrad Foster’s PAT made it 20-7 with 4:14 remaining.
“I told them, there’s going to be a lot of outside noise,” Carden said. “People calling for this or that or we need to do this. I told them, ‘I’m coming back to work tomorrow. I’ll be game planning tomorrow. I’ll be looking at my film on what I can do better. There are things we all can get better at. That’s how we have to do it.
“There’s no secret formula to all of a sudden figuring it out. This all starts with me. I have to get better.”
Wood River’s running game could not get going. It netted one yard on 14 carries.
“They (the Vandals) did a good job of showing us different fronts on almost every play,” Carden said. “We had a couple good gashes there, but we’re working on getting a little more consistent with our run game. We are putting a lot on Sawyer, and Sawyer already puts a lot on himself. We’re trying to get him to relax just a little more.”
Grafft was 18-for-43 for 197 yards, a score and three picks.
“These guys need to stick with each other,” Carden said. “At the end of the game the kids are still fighting, and you see them talking to each other in the locker room—they’re such a tight-knit group that I’m not worried about what’s going to happen with them. It’s just what they hear and … sometimes they hear this and that and when you keep losing …”
Wood River welcomes Canyon Ridge (1-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
“We know that a lot of people don’t know how tight of a family we are,” Dilworth said. “They don’t know how tight we are with the coaches. They don’t know how we practice, how we play. They don’t know what’s going on out on the field. We just block it out the best we can.”
Wood River will induct nine athletes, four coaches and members of four teams into its Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday’s game.
McCall-Donnelly 20, Wood River 7
McCall-Donnelly 6 6 0 8—20
Wood River 0 0 0 7— 7
MD: Burtenshaw 49 pass from Crossley (pass failed), 7:30
MD: Crossley 1 run (pass failed), 11:07
MD: Crossley 5 run (Burtenshaw pass from Crossley), 11:15
WR: Holter 29 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 4:14
RUSHING: MD: 47-139. Good 4-51, Crossley 16-48, Rushton 7-33, Burtenshaw 8-14, Esplin 3-2, Leonard 7-(-2), Jackson 2-(-7). WR: 14-1. Hothem 7-30, Herlinger 2-(-7), Grafft 4-(-9), Team 1-(-13).
PASSING: MD: Crossley 10-15-1-1, 199 yards. WR: Grafft 18-41-3-1, 197 yards.
RECEIVING: MD: Burtenshaw 5-135, Duncan 1-42, Leonard 2-10, Good 1-2. WR: Carter 4-50, Dilworth 6-46, Holton 3-37, Hothem 2-34, Ipsen 2-23, Herlinger 1-7.
PENALTIES: MD: 5-40. WR: 6-50.
FIRST DOWNS: MD: 15. WR: 12.
