Vicki Foster picked up a lot in her first year as the Wood River girls varsity soccer coach.
“I learned so much, a ton,” she said. “I don’t want this group and that group. I want it to be a family where we’re all working together. I’m getting better at my tactical aspects of the game. Working on my analytics, that’s what I want to get better at...Being a little more specific on what we need to learn as a team.”
Foster reiterated at the top of the to-do list for the team is to be one unit.
“That’s kind of my forte, lift them up,” she said. “It’s awesome to have others be on the same page as me. It’s not just one individual. There’s several of us. As a whole, everybody is really aware of that. It’s what we’ve worked on so far is working together.”
The coach is counting on seniors Jasmine Santacruz and Josie Gilman and junior keeper Tatum Ware to lead the way.
“Jasmine Santacruz was a captain last year, and she’s just an automatic,” Foster said. “She has type of character that is constantly helping the girls, praising the girls, guiding the girls. She is the perfect example of what leadership is.
“Tatum, she’s a great leader. She’s strong and doesn’t put up with the B.S. She’s not afraid to call it out. Accountability is a huge thing for us. We want to hold people accountable, and I think Tatum does a really good job with that.
“Josie Gillman has a great voice and can be heard from miles away. She’s uber positive. She’s always complimenting. She’s a really valuable asset to the team in that way because she can help lift people up.”
The Wolverines finished 10-7-1 last season after losing in the Great Basin 7 Tournament.
“We needed speed this year, especially in our defense. We played deep last year. I want to make the field smaller,” Foster said. “I want to push my defense up as far they can go because I know we have that speed. We’ll be working as a unit to cover if the ball breaks through, closing those opportunities. We got caught with gaps in the field last year on defense because our defenders were afraid they weren’t going to be able to catch up.
“We want to work on a possession game. I think a lot of times in the past we got the ball and just wanted to go to goal. Go forward. Go forward. Go forward. I want the style of play where we can possess the ball anywhere. We’re not afraid to pass the ball back to our goalie. We’re not afraid to have a forward pass back, switch the field all the way to that open space to my right defender.
“I want us to be comfortable and confident with possession and having those skills to keep the ball. We have to communicate to be able to do that. We have to have that anticipation and possession to play in all directions.”
Santacruz and Ware were named to the GB7 First Team a year ago. Gilman and junior Evelyn Kimball were chosen on the Second Team.
Foster is looking for specific qualities from her returning players.
“Leadership and being good examples. Setting the stage for the young girls coming up,” she said. “I don’t have freshmen on the varsity team. I made that rule last year when I came in. I want to help them develop as youngsters one more year. There are some really good younger players coming in, and I want to give them experience of being a part of the JV team.
“My leaders do not need to come from seniors. When we vote for captains, I’ve got a great guideline they’re gonna read and think about so whoever they feel suits picking two or three out of that guideline. It could be a junior, and I supposed it could be a sophomore if they really show those qualities.”
That leadership also includes the inevitable barks, snaps or grumbles during games.
“We’re trying to help each other,” Foster said. “We’re all in it. We’re all frantic, kind of getting stressed out. It’s intense out there. Take it and grow from it. Don’t take it as frustration and let it bring you down. Take it constructively. Everybody is trying their hardest. Everybody is doing their best.”
