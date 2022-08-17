WR girls soccer

The Wood River girls’ soccer team is coming off a 10-7-1 season, and second-year head coach Vicki Foster is looking for leadership, communication and team speed to play a big role this season.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Vicki Foster picked up a lot in her first year as the Wood River girls varsity soccer coach.

“I learned so much, a ton,” she said. “I don’t want this group and that group. I want it to be a family where we’re all working together. I’m getting better at my tactical aspects of the game. Working on my analytics, that’s what I want to get better at...Being a little more specific on what we need to learn as a team.”

Foster reiterated at the top of the to-do list for the team is to be one unit.

Load comments