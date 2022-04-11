Friends and families assembled at the Wood River High School tennis courts as the Wood River Wolverines edged out the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats in a rivalry match on Friday.
Volleying back and forth, WRHS won the overall match 7-5, with the No. 1 boys, girls and boys doubles teams winning for the Wolverines. For SVCS, the No. 1 girls doubles and mixed doubles teams won.
Wood River’s No. 1 boys doubles team of Jake Simon and Gus Sabina were on display at the front court. Simon and Sabina beat Sun Valley Community School’s Walker Spoor and Forest McKinney 6-3, 6-3. Sabina—Wood River’s No. 1 boys singles player from 2021—paired up with Simon for 2022, giving the Wolverines a formidable shot at going deep at state this year.
“We’ll find out how good they are when they face larger tournaments,” WRHS head coach Jamie Hjort said.
Wood River’s Jessica Popke battled strongly with Sun Valley Community School’s Brie Tobias in the No. 1 girls singles match. Tobias took the first set, but Popke regained her composer to win the remaining two sets for the match win 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
New player Benjamin Boccabella won in straight sets in the No. 1 boys singles for Wood River. Boccabella, a sophomore transfer from the Bay Area, was named the No. 1 singles player for the Wolverines early in the season. He didn’t disappoint, beating SVCS player Meyer Tobias 6-2, 6-3.
The remaining winners for Wood River were: Jack Tenold over Carter Colgate (6-4, 1-6, 11-9), Maeve Coffelt over Rose Bicas-Dolgen (6-3, 6-1), Garn Beste and Chase Schwartz over Will Ring and Charlie Price (7-5, 6-1) and the mixed doubles team of Daniel Ziesing/Elizabeth Clayton beat Marina Wigdale/Walker Pate (6-2, 7-5).
For the Cutthroats, Avery Griffin and Whitney Jannotta beat Wood River’s Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow in the No. 1 girls doubles match 6-4, 6-2.
In the No. 1 mixed doubles, Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor beat Wood River’s Meg Keating and Simon Weekes 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
“We’re strong in the girls, good, but young in the boys,” SVCS head coach Phil Huss said. “We’re also strong in the mixed doubles.”
Other wins for SVCS were Matt Carlin over John Tumalo (6-0, 6-4), Graysen Strine over Maddox Nickum (7-5, 6-4) and the mixed doubles team of Amanda Dunn/Attie Murray over Taylor Merrick/Lucy Ford (6-7 (9), 6-4, 10-6).
Wood River and Sun Valley Community School will have a rematch at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at Sun Valley Resort.
WRHS 12, Mountain Home 0
Wood River had a perfect day at the WRHS tennis courts against Mountain Home on Thursday, April 7. The Wolverines took down the Tigers 12-0 with wins from Boccabella and Popke in the No. 1 boys and girls singles matches. The top doubles and mixed doubles teams were also on show in the sweep.
