The Wood River boys' basketball team does a nice job of looking through the windshield and not the rear-view mirror.

Less than a week after a tough lost at Mountain Home, the Wolverines smacked visiting Burley by 22 on Senior Night and followed that up by ruining Canyon Ridge's Senior Night on Feb. 2.

Wood River held the Riverhawks to three free throws in the second period and went on to earn a brilliant 48-39 triumph in Great Basin 7 Conference action.

