The Wood River boys' basketball team does a nice job of looking through the windshield and not the rear-view mirror.
Less than a week after a tough lost at Mountain Home, the Wolverines smacked visiting Burley by 22 on Senior Night and followed that up by ruining Canyon Ridge's Senior Night on Feb. 2.
Wood River held the Riverhawks to three free throws in the second period and went on to earn a brilliant 48-39 triumph in Great Basin 7 Conference action.
"I think it was closing out as defenders and having a big presence rebounding, especially Mosi Slotten and Dane Malko," senior forward Korbin Heitzman said of the difference between the two games between the schools. Canyon Ridge won the first meeting, 60-49. "Those two played great for us down low. They made great plays, got a ton of huge stops and a ton of great rebounds.
"We were trying to get him (Canyon Ridge's 6-foot-7 big man Sam Lapumba) fouls early and Mosi did a good job with that by taking a charge early on (Lapumba eventually fouled out). That kind of set the precedent for us early on.
"This win is huge, and it sets us up for a great spot in districts, and it's just a great feeling overall."
Wood River held a 41-27 lead with four minutes left in the game and although it turned the ball over a few times, did a nice job of playing keep away and making free throws down the stretch.
"We want the ball in the hands of Cooper Fife and Korbin Heitzman down the stretch in games like this," head coach Juan Martinez said. "They both do a great job at the free throw line, and they did again tonight. We've been learning on getting the ball in their hands late in the game."
Heitzman went 4-for-4 and Fife 3-for-4 from the charity stripe with less than three minutes to play. Heitzman made his with 38.8 and 25.5 seconds remaining and stretched the lead both times to 10 points.
"We took the loss to Mountain Home as a learning lesson," Heitzman said. "We used it to make adjustments to our offense and defense and we've turned it around really quick, and it's been awesome.
"I think we did a great job (playing keep away). We haven't been able to do that in the past. We've blown leads. I think we did an amazing job to play keep away, get the fouls we needed and make those free throws."
Wood River also did a nice job defensively of not allowing Canyon Ridge to get open threes to climb back in the game.
"There was a lot of talking, especially from the three low guys to the two wings and talking about closing out on their shooters."
The Riverhawks cut the lead to eight points a couple of times, but the Wolverines never panicked.
"Cooper Fife with the ball in his hands is hard to stop," Martinez said. "They can throw all types of different things at us but when we're working together, playing together like that, we have multiple options.
"I'm proud to see our younger players out there chewing a little bit of clock, making good decisions."
Wood River moved to 13-5 overall and 5-5 in conference play, Canyon Ridge fell to 9-9 and 4-6. It also took the Wolverines out of the district tournament play-in game for now.
"This is our first conference road win, at least this year," Martinez said. Their last regular season conference road win was Jan. 31, 2020, at Jerome. That year they won at Burley, 78-75, in overtime in the district tournament. "It's always a tough environment at Canyon Ridge. It was their Senior Night and you're never sure how things are going to go.
"It was our night. It was our night from the very beginning. We had a good strategy for keeping Sam Lapumba off the boards, where he killed us last time. We leaned on some of those senior guys who had a great night against Burley. Those guys were ready to bring it again."
Heitzman led with way with 17 points. Fife chipped in with 15 and Slotten added 10.
Wood River finishes the regular season at Jerome on Feb. 8 and at Minico on Feb. 10. Both games are 7:30 p.m. starts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In