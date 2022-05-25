Last weekend, the Wood River High School varsity track and field team sent five athletes to the IHSAA 4A State Track and Field Championships at Dona Larsen Park in Boise.
The Wood River boys had a strong showing from junior Gunnar Kimball in the pole vault with a final leap of 13 feet, 0 inches. Kimball finished in fifth place and scored four points for WRHS.
On the girls side, junior Elizabeth Lipman—who competed in two events—scored one point in the girls 400-meter run with an eighth-place finish of 1 minute, 0.767 seconds. She also competed in the girls 800m and took 11th with a time of 2:24.78.
Other WRHS athletes who competed were senior Letizia Panelli in the triple jump, who took 10th with a leap of 32-05.25; and junior Owen Stouffer and sophomore Porter Thompson, who both competed in the boys 400m run. Stouffer (52.36 seconds) took 13th and Thompson (54.69) took 16th in the preliminary heats.
The overall 4A boys champion was Bishop Kelly (132 points), and the overall girls champion was Pocatello (84).
In 5A, the Boise girls won for the second time in a row with 121 points, while Rocky Mountain won on the boys side with 105 points. ￼
