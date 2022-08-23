Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
August 23, 2022
Wood River’s Gavin Hunter is lifted by offensive lineman Micah Shupe after Hunter scored on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Sawyer Grafft during the third quarter of Friday’s 20-8 loss at South Fremont.
Wood River football coach Shane Carden talks to senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft, standing next to offensive lineman Andrew Lago, before the season opener Friday, Aug. 19 at South Fremont. The Wolverines dropped a 20-8 decision.
Game one was a huge learning experience for the Wood River High School football team.
“We came out slow in the first half, and it’s hard to pinpoint why,” senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft said. “Maybe it’s the mindset. We have to do the little things right and execute the things we know how to execute.”
The Wolverines spotted host South Fremont a 14-0 halftime lead and eventually dropped a 20-8 decision on Friday, Aug. 19 to open the season.
“We have to do things how we’ve practiced it, and we have to stay consistent,” said Grafft, who was 13-for-22 for 133 yards, had one interception and completed 10 passes in a row at one stretch. “We have to remember this feeling of not being able to finish the game, take it to the next game and bounce back.”
Wood River welcomes McCall-Donnelly for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday, Aug. 26.
“Our guys finally turned it on in the second half,” Wolverines fourth-year head coach Shane Carden said. “I wouldn’t say we came out flat because we were flying around, but we have to come out and execute, and we didn’t do that. We took turns on who wasn’t executing. We finally settled down and played the game we knew we could play.
“I’m disappointed it was too little too late.”
South Fremont owned the first half, out-gaining the visitors 186-48 en route to the two-touchdown lead.
Sophomore quarterback Bryce Johnson ran it in from the 10-yard line 36 seconds into the second quarter, and senior running back Hunter Hobbs scored from the 1 less than six minutes later after an interception. Johnson ran in the two-point conversion for the 14-0 lead.
Thunder and lightning around the field extended halftime to almost 90 minutes.
“We let the rain wash away whatever that was in the first half and got going,” Carden said. “We came out fired up. That’s our group. They don’t quit, and this means a lot to them.”
In the second half, Wood River took over on its 29 after stopping South Fremont on fourth down and put together its most meaningful drive of the contest.
Grafft completed six straight passes during the possession, the biggest one of 37 yards to junior Kyle Ipsen for a first-and-10 from the 15. A pair of 4-yard runs by Caleb Hothem sandwiched a 4-yard pass from Grafft to Gavin Hunter for a first-and-goal at the 3.
Grafft connected with Hunter on a swing pass and the junior found the end zone with 2:10 left in the third period. The PAT was blocked, but the Cougars were flagged for roughing the kicker. Grafft scored on the two-point conversion to make it 14-8.
“It’s great to see a team that absolutely did not fight” amongst themselves, Carden said. “This group is different.”
Wood River forced a fourth down pooch punt and took over at its 8. A 27-yard pass from Wyatt to Hunter on third down put the ball at the 42. That was followed by a deep pass to Ipsen, and South Fremont was flagged for pass interference. The visitors were looking at a first-and-10 from the Cougars’ 43, but an offensive holding call made it offsetting penalties.
A bad snap followed for a 12-yard loss, and all the momentum seemed to be gone.
“We’re going to watch film, but I can already tell you that it’s going to be little things and things we can fix,” Carden said. “Bad snap. Bad throw. A drop. A penalty. We hurt ourselves giving them easy things. We said all week that the team that can operate most efficiently will win this game. We did not do that in the first half. We were rolling in the second half, and we let a couple little things stall us out, and it wasn’t enough to get it done.”
Johnson ran the ball 17 times for 74 yards and was 6-for-16 for 95 yards through the air.
“He’s a big kid,” Carden said of the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback. “They played great. They shut us down completely on offense in the first half.”
South Fremont closed the scoring with 3:02 left in the game when Johnson ran it in from the 16. The Cougars had a fourth-and-6 from Wood River’s 26 and a 12-yard pass from Johnson to Kolby Clark continued the drive.
“Our camaraderie is amazing,” Grafft said. “All of us are better players in general, and we just have to show that on the field.”
