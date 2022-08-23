WR fb-1

Wood River’s Gavin Hunter is lifted by offensive lineman Micah Shupe after Hunter scored on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Sawyer Grafft during the third quarter of Friday’s 20-8 loss at South Fremont.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

Game one was a huge learning experience for the Wood River High School football team.

“We came out slow in the first half, and it’s hard to pinpoint why,” senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft said. “Maybe it’s the mindset. We have to do the little things right and execute the things we know how to execute.”

The Wolverines spotted host South Fremont a 14-0 halftime lead and eventually dropped a 20-8 decision on Friday, Aug. 19 to open the season.

Wood River’s Caleb Hothem runs the ball during the third period of a 20-8 loss at South Fremont on Friday, Aug. 19.
Wood River’s Zack Dilworth tackles South Fremont’s Preston Stoddard during the first half of a 20-8 road loss on Friday, Aug. 19.
Wood River football coach Shane Carden talks to senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft, standing next to offensive lineman Andrew Lago, before the season opener Friday, Aug. 19 at South Fremont. The Wolverines dropped a 20-8 decision.

