On a cold day in Hailey, the Wood River High School varsity baseball team was equally chilly on the diamond for the Wolverines’ 2022 home opener against Twin Falls.
The Bruins took down the Wolverines 11-1, ending the game in the fifth inning due to the 10-Run Rule.
Wood River (7-5, 1-1 Great Basin 7 Conference) saw a tough day for senior Hunter Thompson (1-2) on the mound, who received the loss on 104 pitches. He lasted four innings and gave up six hits and eight runs (four earned). However, Thompson did manage to strike out nine Twin Falls batters. Sophomore Tavin Puckett came in on relief for the final inning, giving up three runs (one earned).
Thompson did well at the plate, going 2-for-3. Senior Dylan Mills (1-for-1) and sophomore Dawson Speth (1-for-2) rounded out the Wood River offense. As a team, Wood River only managed four singles. Defensively, the Wolverines committed five errors.
Twin Falls (7-7, 5-1 GB7) held Wood River to no extra-base hits.
Otto Savage went the entire five innings for the Bruins, striking out 9 Wood River batters. Savage then went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Wolverines and Bruins split the season series 1-1, with Wood River beating Twin Falls 7-5 on March 29. ￼
