Things didn’t go right early for the Wood River High School girls’ soccer team for the second game in a row.
This time, though, the remainder of the game had a different script.
The Wolverines, down 1-0 thanks to a PK, scored five straight goals to defeat rival Jerome, 7-2, on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Phil Homer Field.
“It was unfortunate timing,” Wood River senior Kate Shafer said of the Tigers’ PK at 24:24 of the first half. “We were dominating completely up until then. We bounced back right after that and knew that we had to push even harder and fight even harder.”
Shafer had a PK of her own 10 minutes later but missed.
“That never happens,” she said. “All of us are really supportive through those times. My co-captain Jasmine [Santacruz] really helped.”
It was Santacruz who got Wood River on the board with a bomb over the keeper’s head at 35:20.
“Our teammates were pumped and that’s when we knew we had the game in our hands,” Shafer said.
“That was a huge goal,” Wolverines second-year head coach Vicki Foster said. “There were a lot of opportunities in the middle, but we were so focused on finding that outside person. For her to do that right then definitely changed the momentum.”
Sophomore Peyton Wood scored two minutes after Santacruz for a 2-1 Wood River halftime lead.
“I think we get so afraid of missing or making that mistake that we pull back a little bit or get tentative,” Foster said. “We need to be hungry.”
Junior Evie Kimball found the back of the net at 5:03 of the second half for a 3-1 advantage. Sophomore Sydney Nickum scored at 10:35 and Shafer at 13:50 for a 5-1 cushion.
“We fought way harder today,” Shafer said of the difference from a 6-2 loss at Caldwell to open the season. “We had a lot more composure and we communicated better with what we needed to work on at halftime. Especially with this thick grass, we had to keep pushing and call for stuff when we needed it.
“We really need to work on coming out strong from the beginning and pushing ourselves the hardest in the first five minutes and showing the team what we’re made of.”
Foster agreed with that sentiment.
“We’re working on coming out really hard and energetic,” she said. “We want to keep focusing on that and maintaining that level of energy, but also staying composed.”
Jerome’s Vanessa Pulido netted her second PK of the contest, but Kimball found junior Ruby Gardner at 28:05 for a 6-2 lead. Wood River finished the scoring when Shafer set up sophomore Karley Johnston for a one-timer from the 18 at 38:10.
The Wolverines welcome Columbia at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Twin Falls at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. ￼
