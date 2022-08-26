WR-gsoccer-1

Teammates surround Wood River senior co-captain Jasmine Santacruz (with armband) after she scored late in the first half of a 7-2 win over rival Jerome on Phil Homer Field on Aug. 23.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Things didn’t go right early for the Wood River High School girls’ soccer team for the second game in a row.

This time, though, the remainder of the game had a different script.

The Wolverines, down 1-0 thanks to a PK, scored five straight goals to defeat rival Jerome, 7-2, on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Phil Homer Field.

WR-gsoccer-2

Wood River senior co-captain Kate Shafer receives a pass during the second half of a 7-2 win over rival Jerome on Phil Homer Field on Aug. 23. Shafer had a goal and an assist.
WR-gsoccer-3

Wood River sophomore Peyton Wood takes a tumble in front of the Jerome goal during the first half a 7-2 Wolverines victory on Phil Homer Field on Aug. 23.
WR-gsoccer-4

Wood River teammates celebrate a goal during the second half of a 7-2 win over rival Jerome on Phil Homer Field on Aug. 23.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments