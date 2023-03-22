The Wood River baseball team split four road games, going 1-1 at Vallivue on March 18 and 1-1 at Caldwell on March 17.
The Wolverines defeated Vallivue, 11-1, and then dropped a 5-4 decision.
Wood River (3-3) got on the board quickly in the win.
Rabbit Buxton reached on an error, was sacrificed to second and scored on an Eric Parris double. Clayton Elsbree singled one out later to plate Parris.
It was 5-1 after the third inning.
Buxton singled, stole second and Dawson Speth walked. After a double steal, Buxton scored on a Brock Burrell sacrifice fly. Elsbree had a two-out single to move Speth to third. Kyle Ipsen came in as a courtesy runner. He stole second and Speth scored on the play.
Finn Naghsh and Holden Blair singled to start the fourth inning and Chase Malliarodakis walked to load the bases. Buxton’s sacrifice fly scored Naghsh. Speth followed with a single to bring in Blair and a Parris groundout scored Malliarodakis.
Naghsh’s one-out double in the fifth scored Gave Nilsen, who singled. Blair’s single on the next at-bat brought home Naghsh for a 9-1 lead.
Nilsen singled to open the seventh. Went to second on a groundout and scored on Blair’s double. Blair came home on Buxton’s single.
Jacob Uhrig went five innings for the win, striking out eight and walking nine. Buxton threw the final two innings, walking three and fanning three.
Vallivue won the second game with a run in the bottom of the 12th inning when a batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Falcons scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the game to extras.
Wood River loaded the bases in the top of the third inning on a Malliarodakis walk and singles by Buxton and Speth. Parris was hit by a pitch to score one and Burrell’s groundout plated Buxton.
The Wolverines made it 3-2 in the fifth when Burrell’s one-out single scored Speth, who singled.
It was 4-2 in the top of the seventh as Blair’s one-out single brought in Parris, who began the inning with a double.
Blair went five innings on the mound, striking out seven and walking four. Ipsen went the next 5.1 innings, fanning seven and walking six. Buxton threw the final two innings.
In the win at Caldwell, the Wolverines broke open a 4-4 game with four runs in the top of the fifth inning. They added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings for the 11-6 victory.
In the fifth inning, Buxton walked, stole second and Speth reached on a bunt single. Parris was hit by a pitch one out later to load the sacks.
Elsbree and Naghsh walked and Malliarodakis’ two-out single brought home Elsbree and Naghsh.
A Parris sacrifice fly scored Speth in the sixth and Speth’s bases-loaded walk in the seventh plated Malliarodakis.
Luke Hebert pitched the first three innings, striking out two and walking nine. Nilsen went the final four and earned the win. He walked four and struck out three.
Wood River scored three times in the top of the first inning in the first game, but Caldwell came back to win, 7-5.
Buxton opened with a single, stole second and scored on Parris’ single to right. Burrell, who had singled, moved to third on the play. He scored on an error and Parris came in on Elsbree’s double.
Wood River scored two in the seventh on an Ipsen home run and Parris’ RBI single to score Buxton.
Parris took the loss. He struck out four, walked one and allowed four earned runs.
Buxton is batting .520 and Speth .440 through six games. Buxton has seven stolen bases and scored 11 runs.
Wood River visits Twin Falls for a 4:30 p.m. game on March 28. It then heads to Nampa for an April 1 doubleheader. ￼
