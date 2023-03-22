HoldenBlair@

Wood River junior pitcher Holden Blair looks in for the sign during a doubleheader at Vallivue on Saturday, March 18. Blair went five innings, struck out seven and walked four. Vallivue took the win, 5-4, in 12 innings. The Wolverines won the first game, 11-1.

 Photo courtesy Nicky Elsbree

The Wood River baseball team split four road games, going 1-1 at Vallivue on March 18 and 1-1 at Caldwell on March 17.

The Wolverines defeated Vallivue, 11-1, and then dropped a 5-4 decision.

Wood River (3-3) got on the board quickly in the win.

