Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.