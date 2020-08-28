The Wood River High School girls’ soccer program enjoyed a successful trip to Burley for its season-opening “Great Basin 7” league games on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Wood River’s varsity blanked Burley 6-0 with senior Sayler Peavey scoring twice in the second half and senior midfielder Daisy Buxton dishing out a pair of assists.
Hailey’s junior varsity won 3-2 with Tatum Ware notching a three-goal hat trick.
“Such a great set of games!” said Wood River varsity head coach Tanner Riley.
Junior Zoe Bacca put Wood River ahead 1-0 with a successful ball from midfield in the 24th minute. Kate Shafer made it 2-0, assisted by Buxton, in the 37th minute putting the visitors ahead 2-0 at halftime.
Only two minutes into the second half, sophomore Josie Gilman increased the lead to 3-0 on a pass from junior Channing Curci. Peavey tallied her first goal in the 52nd minute, assisted by sophomore Jasmine Santacruz.
A header by sophomore Svea Leidecker in the 66th minute pushed the score to 5-0, and Peavey finished the scoring in the 72nd minute with Buxton drawing the assist.
The junior varsity won its game 3-2 based on three goals by Tatum Ware in the second half. Ware played goalkeeper in the first half.
Hailey boys earn 2-2 draw
The Wood River boys’ varsity bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit and 2-1 halftime hole, and earned a 2-2 draw with the Burley Bobcats on a stormy Thursday evening at Hailey’s Phil Homer Field for the “Great Basin 7” season-opening soccer game.
A first-half goal credited to senior midfielder Roberto Magaña and second-half loose ball converted by junior midfielder Heron Barriga with just 13 minutes remaining enabled Wood River (0-0-1) to equalize.
Wood River coach Luis Monjaras said, “Very pleased with the outcome despite the 45-minute game delay because of thunder and lightning.”
He added, “We started the game very, very tense and nervous. Burley scored in the first minute and again in the eighth minute. Two early mistakes in our defensive part.
“But Burley came out very strong putting high pressure for the first 15 minutes. It was successful and they managed to score with our errors. We finally got into our rhythm after the 20 minutes. Roberto was given the goal after he crossed the ball and their defender scored.
“In the second half we continued on a strong attack and countered their long ball attacks. Finally Heron scored in the 67th on a loose ball inside the six. We outshot Burley 8-4 and had five corners to Burley’s two.”
Monjaras said, “The first game jitters are out of the way, for sure. This much-anticipated game due to other cancelations because of COVID guidelines was much needed. It’s always good to get the first game out of the way and build from there.”
On Saturday, Aug. 29, Wood River and Sun Valley Community School are planning a full day of four non-conference boys’ and girls’ prep soccer games at Homer Stadium.
The boys’ junior varsity game between the two teams is 11 a.m. Saturday, again, with limited spectator attendance based on issuance of tickets.
Girls’ junior varsity between Wood River and SVCS is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by girls’ varsity at 5 p.m. and boys’ varsity at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In