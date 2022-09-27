Baldy Hill Climb-wolter-miles

Peter Wolter leads Miles Fink-Debray early in the 44th Annual Baldy Hill Climb on Sept. 24 on a perfect fall day. Wolter finished the race in 36:18, 71 seconds faster than 11-time winner Fink-Debray. Alexa Turzian, topped the women’s podium with a time of 47:26.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

More than 260 participants ranging from 7 to 78 years old participated in the 44th Annual Baldy Hill Climb on Sept. 24.

Racers enjoyed a perfect fall weather day as they walked and ran the 1.86-miles and 3,140 vertical feet to the top of Baldy Mountain in support of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. The event is organized annually by the SVSEF Cross Country Team.

Peter Wolter won the race and defeated 11-time Baldy Hill Climb winner, Miles Fink-Debray, by 71 seconds with a finish time of 36:18. Neil Bangs was third in 38:15.

