September 27, 2022
Peter Wolter leads Miles Fink-Debray early in the 44th Annual Baldy Hill Climb on Sept. 24 on a perfect fall day. Wolter finished the race in 36:18, 71 seconds faster than 11-time winner Fink-Debray. Alexa Turzian, topped the women’s podium with a time of 47:26.
More than 260 participants ranging from 7 to 78 years old participated in the 44th Annual Baldy Hill Climb on Sept. 24.
Racers enjoyed a perfect fall weather day as they walked and ran the 1.86-miles and 3,140 vertical feet to the top of Baldy Mountain in support of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. The event is organized annually by the SVSEF Cross Country Team.
Peter Wolter won the race and defeated 11-time Baldy Hill Climb winner, Miles Fink-Debray, by 71 seconds with a finish time of 36:18. Neil Bangs was third in 38:15.
SVSEF Alumna Alexa Turzian, topped the women’s podium with a time of 47:26, besting her winning time from 2018 by seven seconds. Cora Faye Scott, an SVSEF XC Comp Team member finished second in 47:46 with Grace Sundali taking third in 48:24.
“The Baldy Hill Climb win has been a notch I’ve wanted to add to my belt for a long time and to be able to achieve that on Saturday was pretty darn awesome,” said Wolter, an SVSEF XC Gold Team member. “It’s one of my favorite events to do and fun to see everyone at every age busting up to the top of Baldy.”
The $100 bonus on the line for those who set a course record remains elusive. Morgan Arritola’s 2010 record stands at 39:51 for the women, along with the men’s record of 35:04 set in 2014 by Miles Havlick. Arritola remains the only woman to break 40 minutes in the history of the event.
”Humbling and inspiring—what a great day!” said Becky Woods, SVSEF’s new Cross Country Program Director.
“It was so much fun to see the community come together for this event to support SVSEF and all the young skiers in the Valley.
”Thank you to Sun Valley Company and our sponsors—Sturtevants, Atkinsons’ Market, Salomon, Durance, Coxa, Backwoods Mountain Sports, Elephant’s Perch, and Boulder Mountain Clayworks for believing in the mission and supporting our programs.”
“Just another great day in paradise!” added Rick Kapala, SVSEF’s Director of Sport Development.
“Thanks to all the participants who came out to support our SVSEF programs. Let the snow begin.”
There were nine participants in the Kinder Climb: Blakeslee Tindall (7), Briony Cook (3), Finn Mallory (4), Genevieve Johnson (3), Gigi Hill (9), Hartley Tindill (9), Keenan Johnson (5), Lottie Cook (5), and McKay Johnson (6).
