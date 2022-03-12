Peter Wolter skiing in New Hampshire

Middlebury College senior and Sun Valley native Peter Wolter took eighth place at the NCAA National Skiing Championship at Soldier Hollow, Utah.

Here, Wolter skis at the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships in Jackson, New Hampshire.

 Courtesy photo by Joe Bianco

A pair of Sun Valley Ski Education alumni notched top-tens at the NCAA National Skiing Championships at Soldier Hollow, Utah, on Thursday.

SVSEF alum and current Middlebury College senior Peter Wolter took eighth place in the men’s cross-country 10-kilometer classic interval start, finishing with a time of 25 minutes, 50.4 seconds. And, skiing for the University of Utah, Sydney Palmer-Leger took sixth place in the women’s cross-country 5K classic interval with 13:58.7.

Wolter was 57 seconds behind the overall winner Ben Ogden of the University of Vermont, who completed the course 2:43.1. Andreas Kirkeng of University of Denver (23:49.5) and Magnus Boee of the University of Colorado (24:03.7) finished second and third, respectively.

Alongside Palmer-Leger, the University of Utah fared well in the race. Palmer-Leger’s teammate, Novie McCabe, won the overall event for the women with 13:22.8, while teammate Sophia Laukli tied for second with Anna Bizyukova of the University of Vermont when both skiers finished with 13:36.3.

