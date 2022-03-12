A pair of Sun Valley Ski Education alumni notched top-tens at the NCAA National Skiing Championships at Soldier Hollow, Utah, on Thursday.
SVSEF alum and current Middlebury College senior Peter Wolter took eighth place in the men’s cross-country 10-kilometer classic interval start, finishing with a time of 25 minutes, 50.4 seconds. And, skiing for the University of Utah, Sydney Palmer-Leger took sixth place in the women’s cross-country 5K classic interval with 13:58.7.
Wolter was 57 seconds behind the overall winner Ben Ogden of the University of Vermont, who completed the course 2:43.1. Andreas Kirkeng of University of Denver (23:49.5) and Magnus Boee of the University of Colorado (24:03.7) finished second and third, respectively.
Alongside Palmer-Leger, the University of Utah fared well in the race. Palmer-Leger’s teammate, Novie McCabe, won the overall event for the women with 13:22.8, while teammate Sophia Laukli tied for second with Anna Bizyukova of the University of Vermont when both skiers finished with 13:36.3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In