Wolverine Football For A1

Wood River High School wideout Anton Holter secures the game-winning touchdown against South Fremont on Aug. 7.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Down 7-6 with less than a minute on the clock, the Wood River High School varsity football team looked set to start its 2023 campaign 0-1 against South Fremont Friday night. Two huge passes later, the score—and opening game—flipped in the Wolverines’ favor. Senior quarterback Kyle Ipsen hit senior wideout Anton Holter in bounds in the back of the endzone for a 20-yard score, seen here, to set up a 12-7 win. “I knew I had to make a play,” Holter said after the game. “I broke down the ball, saw the ball, and made a play on it. It’s a big play, and I can’t believe I made it.” For full coverage, see Sports, Page 19.

