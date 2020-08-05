Whitehead’s Landscaping (10-4) got on a roll with 52 hits in two games Tuesday night to force a second championship game in the Bellevue Summer League slow-pitch softball tournament at O’Donnell Park.
Defending tournament champion Whitehead’s jumped out to an early 23-4 lead and handed regular-season league champion 7 Fuego (12-1) its first loss of the season by a 28-16 score in the first championship game of the six-team double elimination tourney.
The two finalist teams will play again for the title tonight, Wednesday at 6 p.m. back at O’Donnell. 7 Fuego/Silver Dollar won the first tourney meeting between the two teams on Monday 16-9. Whitehead’s beat Fuego for the title in 2019, and 7 Fuego won back in 2018.
Whitehead’s (21 hits) earned another shot at 7 Fuego on Tuesday night with a narrow 14-12 win over Sun Valley Auto Club/Overhead Door/5B.
Later Tuesday, Whitehead’s pounded 16 of its 31 hits for extra bases and put together back-to-back nine-run innings before 7 Fuego/Silver Dollar rallied late to close the gap for a more respectable 28-16 final.
Whitehead’s had many stars, as all 12 of its players contributed at least one hit. But the biggest stars were outfielders Chase Uhrig (4-for-4, 3 runs, 8 RBI) and Austin Hafer (4-for-5, 4 runs, 5 RBI).
Hafer hit for the cycle including a two-run homer in the seventh. He also made the catch of the tournament at a time when 7 Fuego/Silver Dollar had narrowed its early deficit to 23-13 in the home fourth.
With two outs and Jamie Stone at first during a five-run 7 Fuego rally, right center fielder Hafer ranged far to his left and made a diving, fully-extended catch on a sinking liner off the bat of Brandon Beall, who had belted a grand slam HR his previous at-bat.
7 Fuego/Silver Dollar (23 hits) outscored Whitehead’s 8-5 in the final four innings, but could only score again after Hafer’s catch on a three-run Mason Kluge HR in the fifth.
Leading the Whitehead’s attack were leadoff hitter Nic Tidwell (5-for-5, 2 doubles, 5 runs) and Stone (3 hits, 3 runs, 2 RBI) along with shortstop Andy Ruiz (2 hits, 3 runs). Ruiz turned two double plays to stop early 7 Fuego threats.
Whitehead’s contributors included Andrew Nelson (3 hits, 2 runs), Bryan Bray (2 hits, 2 runs), Lacey Ellsworth (3 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI), Bella Roberts (2 hits), Hunter Thompson (3 hits, 3 runs, 2 RBI) and Ashley Hicks (2 RBI).
7 Fuego/Silver Dollar leadoff hitter Sean Guisasola (4-for-4, 3 runs) and Stone (3 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI) topped the lineup for the league champs.
Others were shortstop Levi Perryman (3-for-3, grand slam HR), JonMarie Shaw (2 hits, 2 runs), Joe Chaney (2 hits, 2 RBI), Thomas Black (2 hits), Mason Kluge (2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Sal Wendland (2 hits) and Sarah Soulis (2 hits).
Tuesday’s preliminary game
In Tuesday’s loser-out game, Whitehead’s batted around for seven runs in the first inning and made its early 9-7 lead stand up in a 14-12 triumph over Sun Valley Auto Club/Overhead Door/5B.
Leading Whitehead’s at the plate were Uhrig (4 hits, HR, double, 2 runs) and Ruiz (4 hits, 2 doubles, 3 runs).
Two fine fielding plays bailed out Whitehead’s in the late innings when the upset-minded Overhead Door squad loaded the bases twice.
In the fifth, with the lead 12-11, Whitehead’s pitcher Tidwell gloved a wicked line drive up the middle.
Still leading 13-11 in the sixth, Whitehead’s turned a clutch double play started by Ruiz, through second baseman Bella Roberts and over to first baseman Sydney Hafer.
Sun Valley Auto Club/Overhead Door/5B finished its season in third place with a 9-6 overall record. Top hitters for 5B Tuesday were Brandon Ivie (2 hits, 3 runs), Logan Webber (3 hits, double, 3 runs), Megan Hulbert (2 hits) and Brett Blackwell (3 hits).
