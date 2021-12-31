American cross-country skiers Jessie Diggins and Hailey Swirburl had a difficult time Wednesday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, during a wet and heavy snowfall, placing 16th and 18th, respectively. The race was in Stage 2 of the FIS Tour de Ski. Male skier Gus Schumacher didn’t have it any easier, finishing 38th. Norway’s Kerttu Niskanen won the women’s 10-kilometer race and moved into the overall Tour de Ski lead ahead of Diggins. Up next for the FIS Tour de Ski is Stage 3, which is a freestyle 10k for the women and 15k for the men on Friday. The Tour de Ski wraps up on Saturday. Stages 3 and 4 are in Oberstdorf, Germany.

