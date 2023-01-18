Nearly 200 athletes competed in the Western Region FIS Elite Tech Series at Sun Valley on Jan. 12-15. Two giant slalom and two slalom races were on tap for both men and women across the four days.

Top junior and collegiate ski racers from across the country qualified for this regional event, where they had the opportunity to lower their FIS points through their results, and ultimately work their way to the Nor-Am Series—the next level of ski racing in North America.

“Having a high-level race series at home is a special opportunity to race a hill we are familiar with,” said Paige DeHart, SVSEF FIS team athlete. “It is always fun to have our family and friends there to support us. Thanks to SVSEF and Sun Valley Company for putting on a great race series.”

