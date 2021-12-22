In its first year of official classification, a female bracket made an appearance in the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, as the annual wrestling event welcomed 30 teams to Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls over the weekend.
The top local competitor—and female wrestler—Wood River High School freshman Winneli Weaver took sixth place in the 145-pound weight class.
Other impressive female wrestlers were Canyon Ridge senior Angela Antonio, who won the 160-pound class in only her second tournament. Filer’s Lauren Henderhan won the 126-pound class in her first tournament.
Wood River will host its first home tournament of the year when WRHS welcomes Minico and Canyon Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 20. ￼
