More than 150 athletes from around the region traveled to Sun Valley for the 31st annual Laura Flood Memorial Race held Feb. 25-27, an IMC U16 qualifier.
After the weekend, the Laura Flood Memorial Race Perpetual Trophy was presented to the top U16 female and male skiers after two giant slalom and one slalom race. Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Lowie Watkins took the overall win for the women and Romark Ski Academy’s Karsten Schillinger won on the men’s side.
Watkins was in top form, taking third in Friday’s giant slalom, first in Saturday’s giant slalom and fourth in Sunday’s slalom. Watkins—who took up skiing at the age of 3—has been with SVSEF since the second grade. She started on the Mini World Cup team and has worked her way up through the North Series and IMD teams and is now skiing for SVSEF’s USSA team as a U16 athlete.
“I’ve been working at this sport for a long time,” Watkins said following the weekend’s event. “It was great to have such a successful weekend, especially in my hometown. Training is the time to push yourself and acquire new skills, and races are the time to use those skills.”
Over the three days, SVSEF took home 18 podiums, including six in the Open U18 category and 12 in the U16 category. Awards were given to the top-3 in the U18 class and top-5 for U16. In the U18 Men’s Giant Slalom, SVSEF swept the podium in both races. On Friday, Carter Sammis, Nicolas Tilander and Cole Curci took one, two, three.
On Saturday, Shaw McCoubrey, Nicolas Tilander, and Halston Wilkey took first, second, and third, respectively.
“The USSA Staff was very proud of our team this weekend,” SVSEF USSA Head Team Coach Nate Schwing said. “It was very rewarding to see the many hours of training we put in as a group over the weekend. In addition, the team represented very well on our home hill in front of friends and family.”
Max Meucci had a solid weekend taking first place in Friday’s U16 giant slalom and second in Sunday’s slalom. In the women’s U16 slalom, three of the five podium steps went to SVSEF with Natalie Gowe in second place, Watkins in fourth and Taylor Hovey in fifth. Gowe also took fifth in Saturday’s giant slalom, 3.29 seconds back from Watkins in first.
Meredith Bromley took the top step in Friday’s U16 giant slalom with her teammate Watkins just 0.82 seconds behind in third place. Alan Dugan raced to fifth in Friday’s U16 giant slalom and Will Kogelman fourth in Sunday’s slalom to round out the successful weekend for SVSEF.
Held each year, the Laura Flood Memorial Race holds a special place in the ski racing and local community. Flood lost her life during a ski training accident at 19 while racing for the University of Colorado. The race is made possible through the entire community’s efforts—the Flood family, coaches, volunteers, families, athletes and Sun Valley Resort.
For complete event results, visit: www.imdalpineorgnews/2022-Laura-Flood-results-are-in/ ￼
