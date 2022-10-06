It wasn’t pretty or his best, but it was good enough to continue playing.
Wood River sophomore Owen Walker shot 82 in the Great Basin 7 Conference Golf Tournament at Rupert Country Club on Oct. 3 and, although not the score he was looking for, the result was.
“I felt pretty bad about that for the first little bit,” Walker said of shooting 82 before finding out it was good enough to qualify for the state tournament. “I was hitting my driver pretty good all day, but my putting was definitely ... it was rough out there.
“The greens were all sandy, made it really rough. It’s the mentality of getting angry after the greens, but otherwise it went pretty well. Just the greens really just screwed everybody over.”
The 4A 36-hole state tournament is at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls today and Saturday.
“I was pretty surprised, considering I usually shoot in the 70s,” Walker said about qualifying. “It was great. I was disappointed to not have any of my other teammates qualify.”
Twin Falls won the team event with a solid 306. It had four players in the top eight, including medalist Derek Lekkerkerk, who carded a 68.
The top three teams and seven individuals (including ties) qualified for the state tournament.
Jerome shot 341 and Canyon Ridge 342 as team qualifiers.
Wood River fired a 369. Leo Molter shot 92, Chase Rushton 95, Dane Malko 100 and Eric Parris 101. All are seniors.
”I learned you have to keep your head up because the first couple holes ... I launched one into a tree off the first tee box,” Walker said. “You have to keep your head up and stick with it.
”Mentally, I get really angry at myself sometimes. This tournament I definitely kept my head up, and that really paid off.
”For me, it’s just a mental battle. Knowing you have the next hole really helps out a lot. If you make a 7 and then birdie the next hole, it’s pretty uplifting.”
Since no one knows what score will qualify, players must keep playing their game until the final putt is holed.
Walker did not know and now it’s the next step.
”My goal is to shoot under 78 both days,” Walker said.
Walker has done this while also playing soccer. The 5A and 4A golf season was switched to the fall for this year and next and the IHSAA will consider whether to keep it in the fall.
“Trying to do both is very tough, especially for the grades,” Walker admitted. “I’m still grinding it out, but it’s definitely hard.
“It definitely makes it more rewarding considering the school I’m missing each week. It feels good to be able to go do state.”
Walker said his practice time leading up to the tournament consisted mostly of one thing.
“I did a lot of putting today,” Walker said on Tuesday. “That was rough, so it was definitely putting. A lot of putting. Really, it’s just the putts 6-feet and in.” ￼
