It wasn’t pretty or his best, but it was good enough to continue playing.

Wood River sophomore Owen Walker shot 82 in the Great Basin 7 Conference Golf Tournament at Rupert Country Club on Oct. 3 and, although not the score he was looking for, the result was.

“I felt pretty bad about that for the first little bit,” Walker said of shooting 82 before finding out it was good enough to qualify for the state tournament. “I was hitting my driver pretty good all day, but my putting was definitely ... it was rough out there.

