Janss Pro Am

The 23rd annual Janss Pro-Am returns to Warm Springs this weekend.

 Express file photo by Willy Cook

Volunteers are needed for this weekend’s 23rd annual Janss Pro-Am, which takes place from March 31-April 2 at Warm Springs at Bald Mountain. The fun-filled local alpine race is held in memory of former Sun Valley Company owner Bill Janss, which has long held the reputation as the “best party on snow.” Skiers and snowboarders of all abilities join forces with a pro to form a team of six; the squads go head-to-head in a dual giant slalom format. Racing is handicapped to give all participants the opportunity to win, whether they are World Cup racers or recreational skiers. For more information to volunteer, go to svsef.org.

