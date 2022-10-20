Wood River's volleyball season ended Thursday evening inside the confines of its gymnasium.
Twin Falls made the trip and went back home with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 victory.
The Bruins head to the 4A state tournament next weekend while the Wolverines finished their season at 27-12.
It was a tough way to end for Wood River after an outstanding come-from-behind victory at Twin Falls on Oct. 17.
The Wolverines needed one win in two matches against their rivals—Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls—but they fell just short.
Twin Falls led 22-19 in the first set.
Two Sidney Wilson kills sandwiched a Samantha Chambers ace to knot it at 22.
A Wood River timeout followed a pair of errors and a Bruins kill on an overpass ended the first set.
A kill by senior Bella Hadam gave the Wolverines a 14-10 lead in the second set. A Twin Falls kill, and service error had it at 15-11 and then the Bruins rattled off six straight points.
The last of those points was a highly controversial call when Wilson dug a Bruins kill, but the up official didn't see it that way. Instead of asking for help as every member of the Wood River team questioned the ball, the official's call stood.
Freshman Ellie Sandoz's kill closed it to 17-16. The Bruins had a kill and Chambers executed a tip kill to pull the hosts within 18-17.
A dump by the Bruins' setter and a roof made it 20-17.
Sandoz had a kill and then Wilson kinda took over.
After a Wood River service error made it 21-18, Wilson had a kill, a roof, another kill and an ace to tie things at 22.
A Twin Falls push kill and a Wolverines error made it 24-22.
It was 24-23 after another Wilson kill, but a Bruins kill ended the second set.
Twin Falls raced to a 7-1 lead in the third set and Wood River called a timeout.
The Wolverines went on an 8-5 mini run for a 12-9 deficit and the Bruins called a timeout.
Another run by the hosts, this one 6-3, tied the score at 15.
Twin Falls won three straight points to lead 18-15.
A Wilson kill made it 18-16, but the visitors answered with a kill and an ace, forcing Wood River head coach Kristyn Rutland to call a timeout.
A Bruins service error, a tip kill and a Wood River error made it 22-17.
Another Wilson kill and a pair of Twin Falls error closed it to 22-20.
The visitors closed things out with a kill, a Wolverines error and a Wood River net violation.
(The story will be updated).
