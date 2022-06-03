Clayton VanDyke will leave Lewis-Clark State College as one of the most decorated student-athletes to compete in a Warrior uniform. To go along with all his accolades over his three years, the senior was named the 2022 Cascade Collegiate Conference WVT Laboratory Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year, announced by the CCC on Wednesday. VanDyke ends his collegiate career as the 2022 NAIA Indoor 800m National Champion, four-time National Runner-Up, seven-time All-American, two-time CCC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, four-time CCC Champion, and countless other honors. VanDyke is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree and was voted a CoSIDA Academic All-American last year.

