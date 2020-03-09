Robert Youngman, Elizabeth Youngman, Brandon Lynch and Joan Scheingraber were among the overall podium finishers in Saturday’s 41st Yellowstone Rendezvous cross-country ski event.
The Wood River Valley skiers had the best success at the 25-kilometer classic distance. Sun Valley’s Robert Youngman, 63, was third overall among 120 finishers, and Elizabeth Youngman, 60, was the second female at 25k classic.
Hailey’s Brandon Lynch, 41, placed third of 171 on the 25k freestyle course. Scheingraber was right behind Elizabeth Youngman in third place among 25k classic women.
The annual competition attracted 630 Nordic racers at six different distances along the Rendezvous Ski Trails at 6,800-foot elevation.
There were 33 Wood River Valley cross-country ski racers competing Saturday and 26 earned podium finishes at the 50k, 25k, 10k and 5k distances.
Prizes were awarded to the top three men and women at the 25k freestyle and classic distances ($300, $250, $200), plus the 50k skate race ($500, $400, $300). Medals went to the top three age-class finishers.
Climbing class podiums from the Wood River Valley at West Yellowstone were:
First places (13)—Richard Feldman and Tricia Swartling at 50k freestyle; Robert Youngman, Elizabeth Youngman, Joan Scheingraber, Kelly Allison, Del Pletcher and Linda McClatchy at 25k classic; Brandon Lynch and Grace Dyck 25k freestyle; Charley French and Shauna Thoreson 10k freestyle.
Second places (11)—Sam Wood, Jim Santa, Wilhelm Northrop, Peggy Boggs and Kris Thoreson 50k freestyle; Kim Kawaguchi, Patrick Simpson, Robert Disbrow and Francette Labatut 25k classic; Jon Holmquist and Susan Thoreson 25k freestyle.
Third places (2)—Jim McClatchy and Carmen Finegan 25k freestyle; and Bailey Kurtz 5k freestyle.
At West Yellowstone, there were 163 finishers at 50k, 120 at 25k classic, 171 at 25k freestyle, 95 at 10k, 59 at 5k and 22 at 2k. Here are race winners and results for local competitors with times and class places (in parentheses):
50k freestyle
1—Sawyer Kesselheim, 26, Bozeman, 2.03:30 (1st 25-29). 2—Scott Lacy, 28, Aspen, Co. 2.03:46. 4—Sam Wood, 23, Harpswell, Me. and SVSEF Gold Team 2.07:08. 8—Riitta-Liisa Roponen, 41, Denver, Co. (1st 40-44, 1st woman overall).
18—Richard Feldman, 50, Ketchum 2.22:09 (1st 50-54). 24—Jim Santa, 59, Hailey 2.28:22 (2nd 55-59). 27—Kristen Monahan, 32, Houghton, Mich. and SVSEF alum 2.29:11 (1st 30-34, 2nd woman overall).
34—Wilhelm Northrop, 50, Boise 2.33:40 (2nd 50-54). 39—Tom DeHart, 50, Hailey 2.37:23 (5th 50-54). 49—Kris Thoreson, 62, Sun Valley 2.39:38 (2nd 60-64). 81—John Kurtz, 50, Bellevue 2.53:40 (11th 50-54). 85—Tricia Swartling, 54, Ketchum 2.56:46 (1st 50-54, 14th female). 116--Peggy Boggs, 46, Ketchum 3.10:01 (2nd 45-49, 19th woman). 153—Roger Mankus, 62, Ketchum 3.29:23 (14th 60-64). DSQ—Kevin Klepser.
25k classic
1—Max LaChance, Bozeman, Mt. 1.12:00 (1st 18-24). 3—Robert Youngman, 63, Sun Valley 1.20:39 (1st 60-64). 6—Anna French, 23, Bozeman 1.24:07 (1st 18-24, 1st woman overall). 10—Elizabeth Youngman, 60, Sun Valley 1.24:48 (1st 60-64, 2nd woman).
12—Joan Scheingraber, 51, Ketchum 1.24:55 (1st 50-54, 3rd woman). 41—Kelly Allison, 58, Ketchum 1.40:29 (1st 55-59, 12th woman). 44—Kim Kawaguchi, 58, Sun Valley 1.45:16 (2nd 55-59, 13th woman).
46—Del Pletcher, 75, Sun Valley 1.46:02 (1st 75-79). 49—Patrick Simpson, 68, Ketchum 1.46:49 (2nd 65-69). 56—Linda McClatchy, 70, Durango, Co. 1.53:34 (1st 70-74, 18th woman). 84—Robert Disbrow, 76, Sun Valley 2.13:33 (2nd 75-79). 98—Francette Labatut, 66, Sun Valley 2.25:48 (2nd 65-69, 34th woman).
25k freestyle
1—Izak Becker, 19, Belgrade, Mt. 1.04:54. 3—Brandon Lynch, 41, Hailey 1.09:27 (1st 40-44). 27—Emily Blackmer, 30, Ann Arbor, Mich. 1.17:04 (1st 30-34, 1st woman overall). 59—Jon Holmquist, 66, Ketchum 1.25:32 (2nd 65-69). 67—Jim McClatchy, 67, Durango, Co. 1.26:56 (3rd 65-69).
71—Susan Thoreson, 58, Sun Valley 1.27:50 (2nd 55-59, 16th woman). 107—Carmen Finegan, 41, Ketchum 1.35:41 (3rd 40-44, 32nd woman). 158—Grace Dyck, 78, Hailey 2.04:49 (1st 75-79, 56th woman). 159—Marshall Peterson, 72, Hailey 2.05:13 (4th 70-74). DNF—Mel Dyck, Peter Wysong.
10k freestyle
72—Shauna Thoreson, 85, Ketchum 1.08:53 (1st 85-plus). 81—Charley French, 93, Ketchum 1.22:16 (1st 85-plus).
5k freestyle
27—Bailey Kurtz, Bellevue 21:36 (3rd Male 9-11).
