Carson Mooney defeated Michael Sadler 5&4 Sunday to win The Valley Club men’s match play club championship contested among 11 players.
In the semi-finals, Mooney advanced 4&2 over Neil Bradshaw and Sadler got past Greg Fairfield 2&1.
Linda Segre was the winner of the women’s match play final 5&4 over Suzanne Williams. Semi-final results saw Segre advance 1-up over Marilyn Celano and Williams win 3&2 over Britt Palmedo.
The Valley Club staged its Senior and Super Senior club championships Sept. 1-2. Here at the results, by flight:
Men’s Senior—Gross: 1—Michael Sadler 73-73 for 146 ($145). 2—Lloyd Dyer 81-76 for 157 ($95). Net: 1—John Kanellitsas 73-74 for 147 ($145). 2—Stephen Miner 72-81 for 153 ($95)—10 players.
Women’s Senior—Gross: 1—Marilyn Celano 79-81 for 160 ($100). 2—Suzanne Williams 79-84 for 163 ($50). Net: 1—Ann Sadler 76-74 for 150 ($100). 2—Britt Palmedo 80-77 for 157 ($50)—6 players.
Men’s Super Senior—Gross: 1—James Holman 78-77 for 155 ($190). 2—Glenn Silcott 77-80 for 157 ($95). 3—John Herrell 80-80 for 160 ($50). Net: 1—Ray Knowles 73-74 for 147 ($190). 2—Lou Mace 75-73 for 148 ($95). 3—Charles Durnin 76-73 fo 149 ($50)—20 players.
Women’s Super Senior—Gross: 1—Sue Woodyard 90-90 for 180 ($45). Net: 1—Bonnie Hovencamp 85-76 for 161 ($45).
