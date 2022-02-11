The Sun Valley Youth Hockey U18 boys team went undefeated at the Winterhawk Tournament in Portland, Oregon, going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 25-7.
In the championship game, the U18 Suns beat the host Winterhawks, 4-3, with the winning goal coming from Corwith Simmers, who scored two total goals in the game.
“The team really came together and rallied for the win,” head coach Blake Jenson said. “It was a great feeling and fun to watch. The nice thing about taking four weeks off from games was that we got to focus on improving certain aspects of our game.”
The team most certainly worked on its offense. And goalie Clayton Elsbree refined his mastery at the net, totaling 85 saves.
To go along with Simmers, Zach Benson and Aidan Long scored goals for the Suns in the final game. The win against the Winterhawks was the second of the weekend for the Suns. The U18 boys also beat the Winterhawks in the second game of the tournament, 5-0. In that game, Dawson Speth had a hat trick and Elsbree had 20 saves.
The Suns beat Coeur d’Alene, 4-1, to open the weekend. They also notched wins against the West Coast Renegades (8-1) and the Northwest All-Stars (4-2).
Up next for the U18 Suns is an away tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, from Feb. 18-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In