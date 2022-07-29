Idaho Surf Hailey U13

The Idaho Surf Hailey U13 squad competed in the 21st U.S. Club Nationals Cup Finals in Denver July 17-19. From left: Gilberto Palomera, Alejandro Vasquez, Kaden Blackburn, Antonio Serrato, Angel Leon-Hernandez, Noah Monjaras, Elian Servin, Wyatt Gilmour, Taj Redman, Skip Ayllon, Vladimir Gomez, Ivan Reyes, Alejandro Romero and Markus Garcia.

 Photo courtesy of Luis Monjaras

The Idaho Surf Hailey U13 boys’ soccer team concluded its tournament season competing in the 21st U.S. Club Nationals Cup Finals in Denver, Colorado, July 17-19.

“Since we did not win at Northwest Regionals in Washington (finishing 1-1-1), we had to wait to get a wild card, and we got it and played in the Premier Division,” head coach Luis Monjaras said. “We were also the only team in this bracket representing the West. If we had won regionals we would have played in the Super Premier Division. Nationals is what all teams across the U.S strive for.

“That’s the goal that all clubs and teams want to reach. It is not an easy road, as you face many great and talented teams in the region that you play.”

Idaho Surf Hailey U11 Elite

The Idaho Surf U11 Elite won the Utah Surf Invitational. Front row, from left, Jonathan Gomez, Raul Zuniga, Desmond Vanderbeek, Gael Castro, Jair Perez, Alex Vega, and Eli Palomera; back, Jonathan Reyes, Jack Heugly, Isaak Monjaras, Max Gomez, Victor Tamayo and Noe Hurtado.
Idaho Surf Hailey U9

The Idaho Surf Hailey U9 won the Yellowstone Cup. From left, Hendrix Rutland, Brayden Galvez, Victor Tamayo, Jasper Pollock, Gael Gomez, Desmond Vanderbeek, Isaak Monjaras, Jack Heugly, Nick Ayllon, Ulises Carrillo and Noe Hurtado.

