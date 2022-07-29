Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
July 29, 2022
1 of 3
The Idaho Surf Hailey U13 squad competed in the 21st U.S. Club Nationals Cup Finals in Denver July 17-19. From left: Gilberto Palomera, Alejandro Vasquez, Kaden Blackburn, Antonio Serrato, Angel Leon-Hernandez, Noah Monjaras, Elian Servin, Wyatt Gilmour, Taj Redman, Skip Ayllon, Vladimir Gomez, Ivan Reyes, Alejandro Romero and Markus Garcia.
The Idaho Surf U11 Elite won the Utah Surf Invitational. Front row, from left, Jonathan Gomez, Raul Zuniga, Desmond Vanderbeek, Gael Castro, Jair Perez, Alex Vega, and Eli Palomera; back, Jonathan Reyes, Jack Heugly, Isaak Monjaras, Max Gomez, Victor Tamayo and Noe Hurtado.
The Idaho Surf Hailey U9 won the Yellowstone Cup. From left, Hendrix Rutland, Brayden Galvez, Victor Tamayo, Jasper Pollock, Gael Gomez, Desmond Vanderbeek, Isaak Monjaras, Jack Heugly, Nick Ayllon, Ulises Carrillo and Noe Hurtado.
The Idaho Surf Hailey U13 boys’ soccer team concluded its tournament season competing in the 21st U.S. Club Nationals Cup Finals in Denver, Colorado, July 17-19.
“Since we did not win at Northwest Regionals in Washington (finishing 1-1-1), we had to wait to get a wild card, and we got it and played in the Premier Division,” head coach Luis Monjaras said. “We were also the only team in this bracket representing the West. If we had won regionals we would have played in the Super Premier Division. Nationals is what all teams across the U.S strive for.
“That’s the goal that all clubs and teams want to reach. It is not an easy road, as you face many great and talented teams in the region that you play.”
The Surf finished 0-3 and were shut out in each match.
“At such a top tier and being Nationals, any mistake you make the other teams will capitalize on scoring opportunities,” Monjaras said. “That was the case for all our matches. Our boys were prepared for the tournament, and we really emphasized all these points with the team.”
They dropped contests to Ohio (1-0), North Carolina (3-0) and Maryland (3-0).
“All goals against us were simple mistakes our boys made that the other teams capitalized on,” Monjaras said. “We had our opportunities as well to score but the other team made excellent saves.
“More than anything we are very, very proud of our boys. They played beyond their expectations and were proud of their outcomes. It is good when you get a team that knows that their mistakes were an issue but played exceptional. They embrace their losses correctly and know what they need to work on individually and as a team to get back Nationals this new upcoming season.
“All our calendars are set, and we have circled July for Nationals as the goal to be part of the Super Premier Division. There are other goals as well for our own state competitions, but we want that National Cup in Hailey.”
The Surf took a circuitous route in getting to Denver.
“We did not participate in the Yellowstone Premier League (YPL), so we had to find other avenues to reach our goal,” Monjaras said. “Our boys played several tournaments out of state and in state, winning the tournaments or being a finalist. We also participated in a few matches versus teams that were part of the YPL. The outcomes were favorable to make a case to raise our national ranking.”
The U9 Surf won the Yellowstone Cup, and the U11 Elite squad captured the Utah Surf Invitational.
