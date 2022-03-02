Bobby Burns

Bobby Burns

 Express file photo

Inductees of the 2020 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame will be split into two separate events due to COVID-19 protocols. On March 3-6, Seth Westcott will lead six athletes and industry leaders to be honored at Bretton Woods in New Hampshire. Then, on March 23-27, local skier Bobby Burns will lead 11 more legends who will be inducted at Sun Valley Resort. For more information, go to www.skihall.com.

