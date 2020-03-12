Due to recently enacted European travel restrictions and ongoing concerns in the U.S. and Canada regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), U.S. Ski and Snowboard is canceling all remaining U.S. domestic events, USSA said in a March 12 press release.
USSA is working to return all of its athletes back to the U.S, the announcement said. Also, Alpine Canada and Nordic Canada have canceled all events to coincide with the action taken today by USSA.
The national governing board of American skiing is also canceling all sanctioned and scheduled events starting Monday, March 16. It includes all club-level events for all disciplines and any unnecessary gatherings, such as banquets, awards and end-of-season presentations.
Among the major U.S. and Canadian events that have been canceled today:
• The Coop FIS Cross Country World Cup in Minneapolis, Minn. on March 17;
• The U.S. Freestyle Moguls National Championships at Squaw Valley, Ca. March 19-22;
• NASTAR National Championships March 24-28 at Snowmass, Co.
• U.S. Alpine Tech Championships March 28-31 at Aspen Highlands, Co.
• USSA Super Tour Finals March 25-April 2 at Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club in Vernon, B.C., Canada.
• Nor-Am Alpine Finals March 17-24 at Panorama, B.C., Canada.
USSA also announced that the following events that are currently taking place this week will continue as scheduled, pending the decisions of local health and government officials.
They are the U.S. Junior Cross Country Ski Championships through Saturday, March 14 at Auburn, Ca., and the U.S. Freestyle Aerial Championships March 14 at Bristol Mountain, N.Y.
Based in Park City, Utah, USSA further explained, “The health and safety of athletes and staff is the primary concern of U.S. Ski and Snowboard, and we are monitoring the current outbreak COVID-19 closely.
“We remain in close contact with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as well as local health authorities here in Utah for guidance and instruction.”
