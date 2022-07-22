19-08-28 WD cain and leduc, mugs@.jpg (copy)

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, the reigning U.S. pairs skating champions, will headline Sun Valley on Ice Saturday, July 23.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, the reigning United States national pairs figure skating champions, are the headliners at Sun Valley on Ice Saturday, July 23.

They scored 225.23 points to defeat silver medalists Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson (209.89) and bronze medalists Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov (191.54).

The duo, who have been partners for six years, also won the national championship in 2018-19. They were eighth at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, in February.

Alysa Liu co-headlines the final Sun Valley on Ice show on Sept. 2.
