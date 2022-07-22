Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, the reigning United States national pairs figure skating champions, are the headliners at Sun Valley on Ice Saturday, July 23.
They scored 225.23 points to defeat silver medalists Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson (209.89) and bronze medalists Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov (191.54).
The duo, who have been partners for six years, also won the national championship in 2018-19. They were eighth at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, in February.
“We’ve had them up here one time before and they’re really a charming couple,” Sun Valley Ice Operations Manager and Ice Show Producer Scott Irvine said. “People who come and catch the show will really love them. Timothy made a big splash recently as one of the first fully out skaters.”
LeDuc was the first openly nonbinary U.S. athlete at the 2022 Winter Games.
“It’s been a really long journey for me, embracing my gender,” LeDuc said in an Associated Press article on Feb. 3, 2022. “I’ve had some amazing people in my life help me through that journey. “But I hope when people see my story, they aren’t saying, ‘Timothy is the first nonbinary person to achieve this level of success in sports.’ It’s that queer people can be open and be in sports. We’ve always been here; we have always been a part of sports. We just haven’t always been able to be open.”
Cain, 26, and LeDuc, 32, were gold medalists at the 2019 World Team Trophy, silver medalists at the 2018 Four Continents Championships and bronze medalists at the 2017 World Team Trophy.
“Diversity and acceptance in skating has been a big thing in the sport in the last couple of years,” Irvine said.
They finished third this season at Skate Canada International, the Autumn Classic International and The Finlandia Trophy.
They announced their retirement from competitive skating a month ago.
“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years by your side,” Cain said in an Instagram video on June 13. “We were able to accomplish all of our goals together.”
There will be three shows left to finish the season after Saturday.
All the headliners perform two solo skates and join the cast for the finale.
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier will headline Aug. 6.
A month after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing China, where they helped the United States win a team bronze medal, the duo won the ISU World Championships in France, joining Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner (1979) and Karol Kennedy and Peter Kennedy (1950) as the only Americans to do so.
Knierim, 31, and Frazier, 29, finished sixth in the Winter Olympics. In 2021, they placed third in the Internationaux de France, fourth in Skate America, seventh at the World Championships and won the U.S. title.
“They are two amazingly strong skaters who came from different pair configurations, and it just clicked,” Irvine said. “With what they’ve been able to do and grow as a team with their performances is really amazing. It was a treat to watch them at the Olympics. They had me saying ‘wow’ quite often. Some of the excitement with them is that they’re so new. They’re not a team we’ve watched over the years. They are fresh and hot and really exciting to watch.”
The duo has skating together since March 2020. She previously skated with her husband Chris Knierim and they won U.S. championships in 2015, 2018 and 2020, just before everything shut down.
Frazier previously skated with Haven Denney. They won the World Junior Championship in 2013 and the U.S. title in 2017.
On Aug. 27, the ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue will be the headliners.
They are Olympic bronze medalists (2022), three-time World silver medalists (2018, 2021, 2022) and three-time U.S. gold medalists (2018, 2019, 2021).
Hubbell, 31, and Donohue, 31, have been skating together for 11 years.
“We’ve had them in Sun Valley on quite a few occasions,” Irvine said. “They are literally the top dancers out there. They are always a treat to watch—so smooth.”
They retired from competition after winning the silver medal at the World Championships.
“It’s heartbreaking to walk away,” Hubbell said in a Feb. 14, 2022, article by Lynn Rutherford on teamusa.org. “Skating and the things we experienced together, are irreplaceable. We are leaving at our happiest, at our most successful, at our peak in every way, so it is hard to walk away. But even the best choices can be hard sometimes.”
Hubbell competed with her brother, Keiffer, in ice dancing from 2001-11.
“It’s really hard for pairs to compete on a global stage with other countries,” Irvine said. “The Europeans have really dominated pairs skating for a long time.”
Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White—the best American ice dancers in history—were the top ice dance pair in the world from 2009-14. They won 11 gold medals, including the 2014 Olympics, and the World Championships in 2011 and 2013.
“Any time we have breakthrough performances in dance — and now in pairs — like that is great,” Irvine said. “It’s great to see that kind of talent on a global stage.”
Alysa Liu and Jason Brown will headline the final show on Sept. 2.
A women’s singles skater, Liu won the U.S. Championships in 2019 and 2020, was a silver medalist at the 2019-20 Grand Prix Final and the 2022 bronze medalist at the 2022 World Championships and bronze medalist at the 2020 Junior World Championships.
“She’s a contemporary for a lot of kids, for our kids in Sun Valley who participate in our programs,” Irvine said. “She is someone they can really relate to. They can look at what she’s accomplished and think maybe they can do it, too. She shows the kids who are up-and-coming that it’s all attainable if they apply themselves.
“She’s a spunky kid who is very relatable to the skating youth we host up here. Plus, she’s a fantastic skater.”
The 16-year-old was the first junior American women’s singles skater to land a quadruple jump, the first woman to complete a quad and a triple Axel in the same program and the first to successfully complete a triple Axel in international competition.
She was also a champion at The Lombardia Trophy, the Nebelhorn Trophy and the Cranberry Cup in 2021-22.
Liu is the youngest senior national champion in history, winning the event in 2019 at 13.
She announced her retirement from competitive skating in April, two months after finishing seventh in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
“When you’re as accomplished as she is, you get to pick and choose what you want to do next,” Irvine said.
Brown, 27, is an Olympic bronze medalist in the team portion from the Sochi in 2014.
“He’s always been a great ambassador for the sport,” Irvine said. “His skating style is just amazing. Jason is a classic skater. He has beautiful lines and gorgeous flow on the ice. Any time I’m watching skating I have to stop and watch him because it is just so amazing at how good he is.”
This season, Brown won the Finlandia Trophy, was second in Skate Canada, third in Internationaux de France, fourth in the U.S. Championships and sixth in the Winter Olympics. ￼
