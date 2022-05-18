The U.S. Ski and Snowboard organization has announced its U.S. Freestyle Ski Team nominations for the 2022-23 competition season. Nominations include those active athletes who qualified based on published selection criteria in the prior season. Twenty-six aerials and moguls athletes have been nominated to the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team. The 2022-23 team is highlighted by 2022 Olympic medalists Jaelin Kauf (silver, moguls), Ashley Caldwell (gold, mixed team aerials), Chris Lillis (gold, mixed team aerials), Justin Schoenefeld and Megan Nick (bronze, aerials). The 2023 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Championships are scheduled for Feb. 20 in Bakuriani, Georgia.

