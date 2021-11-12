The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team has announced 31 athletes of the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team for the 2021-22 season, which will kick off the season with the traditional World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland, Dec. 3-4. The  skiers on the team include three-time Olympian and three-time World Championships medalist Ashley Caldwell, World Cup winners Winter Vinecki and Megan Nick. Others who made the team are Hannah Soar, Kai Owens, Jaelin Kauf and Tess Johnson.

