 Courtesy photo by U.S. Ski and Snowboard

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard has announced the 22 athletes nominated to the U.S. Cross-Country Ski Team for the 2022-23 season. Nominations include Jessie Diggins and two-time Olympians Rosie Brennan and Scott Patterson. B-Team nominations include 2022 Olympians Hailey Swirbul, Sophia Laukli, Gus Schumacher, Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Kevin Bolger and Luke Jager. Coming along for the ride for the D-Team is Boise’s Sammy Smith, who also races for the SVSEF.

